🛒 Epping, NH Retail Hiring Now: Multiple Full-Time Roles

Epping’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands staffing up. If you like steady hours, people time, and clear growth paths, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Epping, NH

Type: Full-time, daytime schedule (weekdays for most roles)

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about setting up clean, eye-catching product displays, fixing signage and pricing, and keeping the store easy to shop. Good fit if you like hands-on work, a set weekday routine, and benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and an associate discount.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3535

Location: 35 Fresh River Rd, Epping, NH 03042

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16–$29/hour + premiums and performance incentives

You’ll unload trucks, stock freight, and keep the backroom organized, mostly behind the scenes. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off) plus Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Epping, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission/goal-driven role)

If you have a cosmetology license and love hair and makeup, this salon role lets you do cuts, color, treatments, styling, and more while building your own clientele. You’ll work toward weekly sales goals, get ongoing training, and be part of a busy beauty retail environment.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 249 Calef Hwy, Epping, NH 03042

Type: Full-time, evenings and overnights

Salary: Not listed

Front-line convenience store role where you run the register, help with food, and keep the store looking sharp. Offers weekly pay, bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and lots of room to move up if you like fast-paced work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; good shifts and roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.