The Ephrata Lions Club will match all donations made to the Ephrata Public Library through the ExtraGive from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on November 20. Gifts made in that hour will have $1,000 in matching funds available, doubling their impact for the library. Give online during that time here: ExtraGive – Ephrata Public Library.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Ephrata Public Library