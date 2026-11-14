Ephrata’s food scene is busy and growing, with local clubs and chains both hiring. If you like working with people and don’t mind a fast pace, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ephrata-Reading Elks Lodge #115

Ephrata-Reading Elks Lodge #115 Location: Ephrata, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (about 20–36 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Run a small kitchen, often on your own, cooking menu items, keeping things clean, and helping with Lodge events. Great fit if you have cooking experience, like a community vibe, and want steady hours with employee discounts and paid training.

Employer: Panera Bread

Location: Ephrata, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (plus quarterly bonus eligibility)

Step into a leadership track at a busy Panera, helping run shifts, support hiring and training, and keep guests happy. Comes with strong perks like free on-shift meals, paid time off, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and clear career growth paths.

Employer: Ephrata-Reading Elks Lodge #115

Ephrata-Reading Elks Lodge #115 Location: Ephrata, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (about 20–36 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $10.00 – $14.00 per hour

Pour drinks, chat with members, and help make the Lodge a fun, friendly hangout. Good for someone who wants flexible hours, enjoys people, and is open to getting RAMP certified; includes employee discounts and paid training.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—employers often post similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.