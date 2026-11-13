Ephrata’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around food and produce. If you like organized work, steady hours, and being part of how products move, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Four Seasons Produce

Four Seasons Produce Location: Ephrata, PA

Type: Full-time , 2nd shift ( Sunday–Thursday, 4:00 PM–12:30 AM )

, 2nd shift ( ) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on leadership role helping run a busy produce warehouse. You’ll support the Warehouse Manager, lead the team, hit performance goals, and drive safety and continuous improvement. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, disability, wellness programs).

Employer: Four Seasons Produce

Four Seasons Produce Location: Ephrata, PA

Type: Full-time , 2nd shift ( 4:00 PM–12:30 AM, Sunday–Thursday )

, 2nd shift ( ) Salary: Not listed

Role in Spanish for a Receptor de Almacén handling incoming product: checking quantities, labeling, organizing inventory, and keeping quality and food safety standards. Physical job (lifting up to 65 lbs) with full benefits similar to the assistant manager role.

Employer: Spring Glen Fresh Foods

Location: Ephrata, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office/warehouse mix focused on tracking finished goods and materials so inventory stays accurate. You’ll handle data entry, work orders, counts, and support food safety and traceability. Offers a competitive rate of pay, plus medical, dental, paid holidays, PTO, paid short-term disability, paid life insurance, and a 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.