🛒 Multiple Safeway Customer Service Jobs in Enterprise, Oregon

Enterprise’s Safeway is hiring across the front end and sales floor, so if you like staying busy and helping neighbors shop, this is a good moment to jump in.

All roles below are part-time with weekly pay, flexible schedules, and employee discounts through Safeway / Albertsons.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies Inc.)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies Inc.) Location: Enterprise, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work at the Customer Service Desk handling returns, money orders, lotto, gift cards, and loyalty sign-ups. Good fit if you like variety, problem-solving, and being the go-to person for customer questions.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Enterprise, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level checkout and bagging role where you’re the friendly face at the register. Great if you’re 16+, want steady hours, and like staying active with tasks like scanning, cart collection, and keeping the front end tidy.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Enterprise, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the store stocked, clean, and easy to shop. You’ll restock shelves, fix displays, rotate product, and help customers find what they need—ideal if you enjoy physical work and moving between departments.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Enterprise, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick and pack online grocery orders, choosing quality items and organizing them for pickup. Good for someone 18+ who likes working on their feet, using handheld tech, and focusing on accuracy and speed.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.