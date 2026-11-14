Enterprise’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both in acute care and hands-on wellness. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people feel and heal better.

Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health

Bold Steps Behavioral Health Location: Enterprise, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a fast-paced acute care IR setting, helping with a full range of interventional radiology procedures. You’ll prep patients, run fluoroscopy and imaging equipment, assist with invasive procedures, and support safe recovery while following strict radiation and safety protocols.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc. Location: Enterprise, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on respiratory care across emergency, critical care, and acute settings. You’ll assess patients, manage invasive and noninvasive ventilation, deliver therapies, and work closely with families and the care team to keep patients breathing easier.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Enterprise, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide customized massage sessions using different modalities to match each client’s wellness goals. This role is great if you enjoy one-on-one care, building client relationships, and keeping a calm, clean, professional space.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more details and related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.