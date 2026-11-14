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🏛️ Enterprise Council: ABC license, zoning, and street vacation
🏛️ Enterprise Council: ABC license, zoning, and street change
The Enterprise City Council will meet in Regular Session at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at the Enterprise Civic Center.
They’ll start with prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, approval of the agenda, and a consent agenda. The City will recognize the 8U Flag Football All-Stars, the 2026 ARPA State Champions.
During Privilege of the Floor, anyone may speak to the Council for 3 minutes. Staff reports will follow.
Under Old Business, the Council will:
- Hold a public hearing and consider an ordinance on an ABC (alcohol) license request for M&J’s Personal Selections, LLC.
Under New Business, the Council will:
- Introduce Planning Commission recommendations.
- Introduce Ordinance 11-17-26 to set a public hearing and amend the zoning ordinance.
- Consider letting the Mayor sign an easement between the City of Enterprise and Alabama Power.
- Review and consider Resolution 11-17-26 to set a public hearing on vacating (closing) a portion of East Adams Street.
The agenda also lists the Mayor’s Report and Council Members’ comments, plus any other business that may come up.
Adjournment is planned in connection with a Council Work Session at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2026.
More Info: https://www.enterpriseal.gov/PUBLIC%20NOTICE%20OF%...
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