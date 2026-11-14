🏛️ Enterprise Council: ABC license, zoning, and street change

The Enterprise City Council will meet in Regular Session at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at the Enterprise Civic Center.

They’ll start with prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, approval of the agenda, and a consent agenda. The City will recognize the 8U Flag Football All-Stars, the 2026 ARPA State Champions.

During Privilege of the Floor, anyone may speak to the Council for 3 minutes. Staff reports will follow.

Under Old Business, the Council will:

Hold a public hearing and consider an ordinance on an ABC (alcohol) license request for M&J’s Personal Selections, LLC.

Under New Business, the Council will:

Introduce Planning Commission recommendations.

recommendations. Introduce Ordinance 11-17-26 to set a public hearing and amend the zoning ordinance .

to and . Consider letting the Mayor sign an easement between the City of Enterprise and Alabama Power .

between the and . Review and consider Resolution 11-17-26 to set a public hearing on vacating (closing) a portion of East Adams Street.

The agenda also lists the Mayor’s Report and Council Members’ comments, plus any other business that may come up.

Adjournment is planned in connection with a Council Work Session at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2026.