Enterprise has a steady flow of logistics work right now, especially around shipping and yard operations. If you like keeping things moving and staying organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Enterprise, AL

Type: Part-time, Permanent

Salary: Not listed

Work with a Fortune Global 500 company helping plan daily package dispatch, solve service issues, and support customers. Good fit if you like leading people, analyzing routes, and keeping operations running smoothly.

Employer: Pilgrim's

Location: Enterprise, AL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 2pm–11pm, Monday–Friday, occasional weekends

Pay: $18.40/hour + shift differential

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision after 60 days; PTO; 401(k) with company match after 1 year

Move trailers around the yard to keep shipping and production on time at a major food processing plant. Great if you have yard, warehouse, or distribution experience and want steady hours plus solid benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—logistics skills transfer well, and local employers often have more than one opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.