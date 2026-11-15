Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are revisiting Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler's complicated relationship in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's 600th episode. Titled "Obedience," the Season 28 installment aired Thursday at 9/8c on NBC and streams on Peacock. It brings the former partners together to investigate a case connected to one of their earliest investigations, while forcing them to confront how much has changed since they first worked together.

Speaking with Variety, Hargitay described the feelings between the two characters as complicated — "what could have been, what was, what we've shared, the 'ride or die.'"

Benson and Stabler Reopen One of Their Earliest Cases

The 600th episode takes Benson back to 1998, when she and Stabler investigated the murder of a nun named Claire Sobel and charged Charles Green with the crime. Jury consultant Gwen Sharpe, played by J. Smith-Cameron, brings Benson new concerns about that conviction, according to NBC's episode recap: Green has never stopped protesting his innocence, and much of the evidence used against him would not be admissible today. Benson asks Stabler to help reopen it.

Their reunion is initially tense. When Benson offers to be there for him as a friend, Stabler responds, "Liv, we're not friends." He attempts to take back the remark, but it reflects the unresolved distance between them. They have not seen each other since former Captain Donald Cragen's funeral, and Stabler has been on bereavement leave for 18 months.

After visiting Green in prison and reviewing testimony from other nuns at the convent, the two realize they got it wrong. The killer was Father Anthony, a priest at Claire's convent who had been abusing nuns there for years and stayed free for decades. Stabler arrests him, and the SVU attorneys move to secure Green's immediate release.

The mistake also forces an argument. Benson blames Stabler for shutting down her instincts decades earlier — the pattern the episode is really about.

Hargitay Explains Benson's Decision to Stand Her Ground

Beyond solving the case, the episode explores Benson's growth since her early days as a detective. Variety reported that Benson learns Stabler had shut her out of the original investigation and taken control, something she allowed at the time. She is the captain now, and does not let the old pattern return.

In a separate Variety interview, Hargitay explained why this part of Benson's journey mattered to portray. The hour, she said, is "about a woman having her voice" — about being submissive or subservient, or giving up power or instinct. So many women identify with that, she added.

Hargitay also addressed the characters' intense history: the power dynamics, the will-they-won't-they, and the questions of what could have been and why it wasn't. "Some things are a mystery, and I think chemistry is one," she said.

Stabler Makes Benson an Unexpected Offer

The emotional stakes rise when Stabler reveals he is considering a different direction. The NYPD's Organized Crime Control Bureau wanted him back in his post, but he turned it down. Instead he plans to drive to Arizona and spend the winter with his adult daughter and grandchildren.

Benson asks whether he is retiring, adding his 18-month leave to a multi-month trip. He tells her he doesn't know what he wants to do yet, "but I'm not done." Good, Benson replies, because she isn't either.

Then Stabler asks her to come with him. Benson says she can't, because of her son Noah. Stabler tells her to bring Noah. She still says no.

Asked by Variety whether leaving with Stabler was ever a real possibility for Benson, Hargitay said it was not. "It's not where they are now — either one of them."

Their farewell is affectionate but bittersweet. Benson, teary, tells him to send a postcard. Stabler takes her hands, pulls her into a hug, kisses her forehead and whispers, "Goodbye, captain." She watches him go, then turns back to her squad room.

Hargitay Marks 600 Episodes as Olivia Benson

The milestone marks an achievement for Hargitay, who has portrayed Benson since SVU premiered in 1999. The episode was written by showrunner Michele Fazekas, who took over the series in Season 27 as its first female showrunner. Meloni played Stabler for 12 seasons before departing the main cast in 2011.

Although the 600th episode does not resolve Benson and Stabler's complicated relationship, it gives the characters another opportunity to acknowledge their shared history. For now, Benson's decision makes clear that her future remains in New York, even as her connection with Stabler continues to shape her life.