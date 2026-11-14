Arnold Schwarzenegger still considers himself a Republican, despite his disagreements with the party's current direction. The actor and former California governor made the case on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he was promoting The Man with the Bag, the Christmas movie in which he plays Santa. It arrives December 2 on Prime Video.

He had spent Veterans Day cycling around to thank veterans for their service, ending at the Veterans Administration, where he handed out pizzas alongside former governor Gray Davis — the Democrat he replaced in the 2003 recall. A group of those veterans was in the studio audience.

Kimmel pointed out that Schwarzenegger had knocked Davis out of office. "We didn't talk about that," Schwarzenegger said. "We are good friends, and it also shows how Democrats and Republicans can do something together and not hate each other."

"With that said," Kimmel asked, "are you still a Republican?"

"Yeah, I'm a Republican. Absolutely."

Asked what that means anymore, Schwarzenegger reached back to the party's founding. "A traditional Republican is someone that admires the Republican Party for having freed the slaves," he said — someone "that has given those slaves American citizenship, and giving them the rights to vote."

Kimmel objected that Republicans don't get credit for that anymore. "This is the history," Schwarzenegger said. "This is what I'm about." Told that it sounded like the opposite of what the party stands for now, he was unmoved: "Yeah, but it doesn't mean that I have to change my philosophy."

Schwarzenegger Looks to Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon as Examples of Traditional Republicans

That philosophy, he said, is Ronald Reagan's. He credited Reagan with creating California's Air Resources Board to regulate the state's own air and cut greenhouse gases, and Nixon with founding the Environmental Protection Agency.

"So those are the kind of Republicans that used to go and work together with the Democrats and got things done," he said. "This is the kind of Republican that I am."

Kimmel suggested he might be the last one left. "No, I don't think I'm the only one left," Schwarzenegger replied. "But this doesn't mean that we should give up."

Asked whether Donald Trump had ever sought his support, Schwarzenegger described a phone call before the 2016 election. "We talked to each other several times," he said, "and because we had a good relationship, we were very good friends." Trump asked him to endorse and campaign with him, and he refused over climate change and pollution.

"I said, 'Donald, I'd like to be your friend,'" Schwarzenegger recalled. "'But it happens to be that there are certain things that you stand for that I don't believe in. Like for instance, the environment.'" He told Trump that pollution kills seven million people and asked whether he was crazy to ignore it. Trump, he said, replied that he understood. "He understood, and I understood that he thought differently. I respect that fully."

Schwarzenegger Calls Democratic Midterm Results a Political 'Tsunami'

Turning to the November 3 midterms, Schwarzenegger rejected the word most people were using for the Democrats' performance. "I call it a tidal wave or a tsunami," he said. "It's not really a wave anymore."

His point, though, was about what follows. "Now the Democrats go in there and they have the majority. And then later on the Republicans are going to go in there and have the majority. And this is how it goes back and forth, and back and forth. And it has been going back and forth like this for the last 20 years."

Two decades of that, he argued, have produced nothing on the country's largest problems. "None of them did true immigration reform. None of them participated in reducing our debt. None of them created a health care system where everyone is insured. None of them."

"Well, one of them tried," Kimmel said, meaning the Affordable Care Act.

"So bogus, believe me."

Pressed on what he meant, Schwarzenegger pointed to costs: "Ask ordinary people how the health care cost is going up." He allowed that it had been "a good attempt."

Schwarzenegger Urges Democrats and Republicans to Put Public Service First

His diagnosis ran in both directions. "If the Democrats do something by themselves, or if the Republicans do something by themselves, it's bogus," he said. "What you have to do is, the Democrats and the Republicans have to work together, like we did when I was governor of California."

That, he argued, is the only route to anything lasting — "rather than always pointing fingers and accusing each other of things and calling each other names. No, you have to get together and accomplish, and be a public servant rather than a party servant. There's a difference."

The segment ended with the two of them demonstrating it. "You are much more liberal probably than I am," Schwarzenegger told Kimmel. "But that doesn't mean that I must dislike you."

"I bet we agree on 85% of things," Kimmel said.

"A lot of things, exactly."