The next chapter of Avatar: Seven Havens is officially on the calendar. The 13-episode installment will premiere globally on May 21, 2027, with episodes arriving in weekly batches. As reported by Variety, the first three episodes will debut together, followed by three episodes on May 28 and another three on June 4. The remaining four episodes will arrive on June 11.

The release date was revealed during a Reddit Q&A featuring executive producer Ethan Spaulding and co-executive producer Sehaj Sethi. The discussion also offered a glimpse of what lies ahead for the franchise, with the creative team confirming that Book 3 is expected to arrive later in 2027. TVLine reported that Book 3 will also consist of 13 episodes.

What to Expect From 'Avatar: Seven Havens' Book 2

The sisters' fractured relationship will remain central, though they will initially face their challenges separately.

According to the official logline, in Book 2: Discovery, Pavi continues her chakra journey to the Floating Isles and learns more about what happened to Korra. Nisha, meanwhile, discovers vital information about the mysterious spirit energy that Pavi released from Ellora. Their separate journeys eventually lead them to New Ba Sing Se, where they will have to face the issues that drove them apart.

The new installment will also dig deeper into the history of the Avatar world, particularly the Cataclysm and its connection to civilization's current state. During Thursday's Reddit AMA, Sethi said that "Book Two will definitely share more about Korra, and what happened during the Cataclysm."

Sethi also said during the AMA that he personally does not consider Seven Havens a kids show, describing its themes as dark and mature. The series was built to be accessible to younger viewers while staying interesting to older ones, he said, and does not hold back on putting Pavi and Nisha through traumatic experiences despite their age.

The returning voice cast includes Saheli Khan as Pavi, Aishu Devan as Nisha, Akshay Khanna as Karthik, Major Curda as Jae, Sakina Jaffrey as Agam, Darren Barnet as Daemin, and Dee Bradley Baker as Geet and Ruhi.

Where the Story Stands Going Into Book 2

Set 225 years after The Legend of Korra, Avatar: Seven Havens takes place in a world devastated by an apocalyptic event known as the Cataclysm, which Korra is blamed for causing. Book 1, subtitled "Survival," introduced Pavi as the Avatar who followed Korra, alongside her twin sister Nisha.

The twins end the first book estranged and traveling separately, and the spirit energy Pavi released from Ellora is what sets Nisha's half of the new story in motion. Book 2 brings them back together in New Ba Sing Se.

'Avatar: Seven Havens' Already Has Two More Books Planned

Fans will have more than two installments to look forward to. Paramount+ announced at New York Comic Con in October that Avatar: Seven Havens had been renewed for Books 3 and 4, with the fourth installment planned as the series finale.

At the same panel, Avatar: The Last Airbender co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko announced another series in the franchise, Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos, described in the announcement as following a rebellious teenage Avatar who learns the four elements through his own travels rather than by tradition. Konietzko is serving as showrunner.

For viewers who need a refresher before the next chapter, all 13 episodes of Book 1 are available on Paramount+. Avatar: Seven Havens Book 2: Discovery premieres on the platform on May 21, 2027.