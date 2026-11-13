Michael John Roberts, the animator and director whose work included Netflix's "BoJack Horseman" and Comedy Central's "TripTank," has died at 48. He died of glioblastoma on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in Los Angeles, Deadline reported.

His death was announced by his family, including his wife, the "One Life to Live" and "Gossip Girl" actor Bree Williamson. The announcement said Roberts died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. He is survived by Williamson and their son, McGreggor.

The family published an obituary on the memorial site Ever Loved, written in their own voice and opening on the time they had expected to have with him. It describes his illness as sudden and the months that followed as very short, and asks that he be remembered through his work, the conversations he prompted and the friendships he kept, rather than through the way his life ended.

A Career from Toronto to 'BoJack Horseman'

A Toronto native, Roberts trained as a classical animator and storyboard artist there before moving to Los Angeles and into directing.

By his own credits, he directed two episodes of "BoJack Horseman" in its second season and made the show's title sequence. On "TripTank" he was a writer and director across 28 episodes and a co-producer on 20. He directed episodes of Netflix's "F Is for Family," was supervising director on the first season of TBS's "Final Space," and created and executive produced the buddy comedy "Dallas & Robo," starring John Cena and Kat Dennings, which premiered on YouTube Red.

His later work included the opening sequence for the "Clone High" reboot, supervising director on Apple TV+'s "Strange Planet," and creative producer on Mattel's "Hot Wheels: Let's Race," Men's Journal reported.

How Roberts Came to Directing

In an interview with Final Draft given around the time "Dallas & Robo" was being set up, Roberts traced his move into directing to the years he spent animating and art-directing documentaries for Ron Mann, among them "Know Your Mushrooms" and "Tales of the Rat Fink." "It was never enough for me just to animate. Why are we animating?" he said.

He credited Williamson with telling him to take a year off and make a film. The result was "Rumbleseat," made with the Canadian band The Sadies and released both as a short and as a music video, which won Video of the Year at the 2012 Juno Awards.

What paid off, he said, was not the festival run but a Vimeo staff pick, which brought him to manager Kailey Marsh. She signed him and connected him to the studio ShadowMachine, where he spent much of the next decade.

What the Family Asked For

In place of flowers or donations, the obituary asks readers to "save your money and buy a cool car" — which, it says, is what he would have wanted.