Katy Perry and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau were photographed holding hands during a night out in Beverly Hills, marking a public appearance for the couple during a week in which attention has also returned to Perry's former marriage to Russell Brand.

Perry and Trudeau were seen leaving E. Baldi after dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 11, according to photographs and reports published by Page Six and other entertainment outlets. Perry wore an off-the-shoulder black top with jeans, while Trudeau appeared in a navy sweater and dark pants. The pair walked together toward a waiting vehicle.

The appearance comes after Brand was sentenced in the United Kingdom following convictions for sexual offenses. The timing has been highlighted in coverage because Perry and Brand were formerly married, but the Beverly Hills outing does not establish any connection between the legal case and Perry's plans or public behavior.

Perry has not issued a new statement responding to Brand's sentence in the reporting reviewed. It would be misleading to interpret her expression in photographs, or the decision to go out to dinner, as an indication of how she feels about the case. The fact that the two stories occurred during the same week does not make one a response to the other.

Perry and Trudeau have been photographed together at several events during their relationship. Their public appearances have continued to draw attention because both have spent years in unusually visible careers, one as a pop performer and the other as a national political leader.

For readers following the separate legal developments involving Brand, the distinction matters. His criminal proceedings concern his own conduct and convictions. Perry's present relationship with Trudeau is a different story, and there is no verified basis to combine them beyond the timing of the photographs.

The couple did not publicly discuss the dinner afterward in the reporting reviewed. The outing adds another sighting to their relationship timeline without providing evidence of any change in their status.