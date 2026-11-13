Tyra Banks has confirmed that she and longtime partner Louis Bélanger-Martin have split after approximately seven years together, sharing the update during a radio interview and subsequent public appearance. The model and television personality said she is single and discussed what returning to dating feels like in her early 50s.

Banks addressed her relationship status during a conversation on HOT 97, explaining that she had reached a point where she felt content focusing on her family and her own life. Her comments were candid but did not provide a detailed timeline for the breakup or identify a particular reason the relationship ended.

The former "America's Next Top Model" host and Bélanger-Martin were first publicly linked in 2019. The pair generally kept their relationship private, although Banks had previously spoken about living and working in Australia, where she continued building her SMiZE Cream business.

Her latest comments made the breakup public after months in which the couple had largely stayed out of the spotlight together. Banks subsequently told a reporter that she was dating again and described being single as an experience she was enjoying. She has not publicly suggested that the split involved misconduct or a dramatic dispute, and there is no reason to impose one on her account.

The timing has also attracted attention because Banks has spent much of her professional life under intense public scrutiny. From her years as a runway model to her career on television, she has been accustomed to questions about her appearance, work and relationships. This time, however, her explanation centered less on what ended and more on the idea that opportunities for companionship and reinvention are not limited to a particular age.

Banks shares a son, York, with former partner Erik Asla. She referred to her family when discussing the period after her relationship, making clear that the people closest to her remain a priority.

For fans trying to understand the news, the confirmed information is limited but straightforward: Banks and Bélanger-Martin are no longer a couple; she has publicly said she is single; and she has begun considering dating again. Neither has released a detailed joint statement about the separation.

The disclosure offers an updated picture of Banks's personal life without turning a private breakup into an unsupported story about conflict. Her own words are the most reliable guide to how she wants to describe the next chapter.