Andrew Garfield will receive the Spotlight Award, Actor, at the 2027 Palm Springs International Film Awards for his performance as Sam Altman in "Artificial," the festival announced Thursday. The ceremony takes place Jan. 7 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

It is the second time Garfield has received the award. He won it in 2017 for "Hacksaw Ridge."

Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi said Garfield "captures the complexities of one of the most polarizing figures of the twenty-first century."

The award has functioned as a reliable Oscar precursor. The festival said every previous recipient of the Spotlight Award, Actor — Timothée Chalamet for "Marty Supreme," Bryan Cranston for "Trumbo," Brendan Fraser for "The Whale," and Colman Domingo for "Sing Sing" and "Rustin" — went on to a Best Actor nomination, and that Fraser won.

"Artificial" opens in select U.S. theaters Dec. 25 in an awards-qualifying run, with distributor Neon widening the release in January. The Palm Springs International Film Festival runs Jan. 7-18.

What 'Artificial' Is, and How It Reached Neon

Luca Guadagnino directed the film from a script by Simon Rich. Neon describes it as the story of OpenAI and a two-decade artificial intelligence arms race, built around the 2023 crisis in which Altman was removed as OpenAI's chief executive and reinstated days later.

Alongside Garfield, Yura Borisov plays co-founder Ilya Sutskever and Mark Rylance plays the computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton. Monica Barbaro plays chief technology officer Mira Murati, and Ike Barinholtz plays Elon Musk. Cooper Hoffman, Jason Schwartzman and Chris O'Dowd also appear. Damon Albarn wrote the score and original songs. The film runs 140 minutes.

It had its world premiere Oct. 5 on the main slate of the 64th New York Film Festival, at Alice Tully Hall. Film at Lincoln Center's program note singled out the performances by Garfield and Borisov.

The film reached Neon by an unusual route. Amazon MGM Studios dropped it when it was close to finished, and Neon acquired worldwide theatrical rights, TheWrap reported, placing it in the 2026 awards race rather than holding it to 2027.

Garfield's Next Role Is Roy Horn

In April 2027, Garfield stars opposite Jude Law in the Apple TV+ limited series "Wild Things," playing Roy Horn to Law's Siegfried Fischbacher. Both actors executive produce. The series is based on the Apple original podcast "Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy."

Garfield has been nominated twice for an Academy Award and won a Tony in 2018 for playing Prior Walter in the Broadway revival of "Angels in America."

The Rest of the 2027 Honorees

The Vanguard Award goes to the cast and director of A24's "The Invite" — Olivia Wilde, who directed and stars, with Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton.

The International Star Award goes to "La Bola Negra" directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi and actors Guitarricadelafuente, Miguel Bernardeau and Penélope Cruz.

Andrew Scott receives the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor, for "Elsinore," in which he plays the Scottish actor Ian Charleson in the last year of his life, NBC Palm Springs reported.

Martin McDonagh receives the Outstanding Achievement in Directing Award. His "Wild Horse Nine" premiered in competition at Venice in September. Inde Navarrette, the star of Focus Features' "Obsession," receives the Rising Star Award.

Kering presents the Film Awards, with Entertainment Tonight and Soho House as sponsors and Cadillac as the official vehicle.