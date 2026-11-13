The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has returned to Prime Video for Season 3, shifting the focus from the aftermath of Eregion's fall to an escalating struggle between the Elves and Sauron across Middle-earth.

The new season premiered Nov. 11, and Prime Video's official program listing currently shows four episodes available to stream. The third season advances the story several years beyond the events of Season 2, with Sauron's forces gaining ground while the remaining realms attempt to decide how to resist him.

For viewers beginning the new episodes, the central conflict is wider than any single battle. The Elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell remain important centers of resistance, while the Dwarves face pressures within Khazad-dûm and their own political divisions. Númenor, meanwhile, continues to deal with changes that threaten its stability and relationship with the wider world.

Prime Video lists the opening episode as "Marnûkh," followed by "The Gift of Men," "The Secret Fire," and "Gundabad." The episode descriptions point to developments involving Galadriel, Durin, Gandalf, Elendil, Arondir and Sauron, offering several interwoven stories rather than a single hero's journey.

The official synopsis also emphasizes Sauron's longer-term ambition: the creation of an instrument of power that could help him achieve victory over the other peoples of Middle-earth. The familiar promise of One Ring to rule them all gives the season an ominous direction even for viewers who know Tolkien's broader mythology.

The series continues to explore the Second Age, thousands of years before the main events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. That setting allows the show to portray political and mythological developments whose consequences are already familiar to many fans, while building its own dramatic route toward them.

Returning cast members include Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo and Charlie Vickers, who have been central to the story's opposing forces. New and returning supporting performers expand the series' depiction of kingdoms and communities responding to Sauron's campaign.

For viewers who have not watched since Season 2, Prime Video also carries the earlier seasons. The easiest way to catch up is to revisit the final episodes of Season 2 before starting the four currently listed Season 3 installments.

The remaining schedule should be checked directly on Prime Video rather than inferred from earlier seasons, since the service's official listing is the most current source for available episodes.