Druski Parodies Elizabeth Holmes and Nathan Fielder in SNL Hosting Debut

Druski made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut with a sketch that turned a current documentary parody into a joke about celebrity impersonation, media manipulation, and the strange ways public figures try to control their own stories.

The Nov. 7 episode featured a pre-taped segment spoofing "You Can See Everything," with cast member Jane Wickline portraying Elizabeth Holmes and Ben Marshall appearing as Billy Evans. The sketch imagined an alternate version of the project in which Druski was asked to direct the documentary before the couple turned to Nathan Fielder.

Druski initially approached the scene through an imitation of Fielder's awkward, observational style, complete with the careful staging associated with the comedian's work. The joke escalated when Druski dressed as Holmes himself, transforming the supposed documentary into a far more exaggerated project called "Dru Can See Everything."

The spoof worked on two levels. It drew from the real fascination with Holmes, the disgraced Theranos founder whose public image became inseparable from the company's collapse, while also making fun of the increasingly elaborate techniques used in modern documentary comedy.

Druski's role was not limited to a cameo. As the episode's host, he brought the sketch into a larger program built around his particular style of online humor. The comedian had teased elements of the performance during his opening monologue, making the later transformation an anticipated payoff for viewers following the full episode.

The Strokes appeared as musical guests, performing songs from their new era, including "Lonely in the Future" and "Going Shopping." Actor Walton Goggins also joined the band during the latter song, adding a separate surprise to the evening.

For SNL, the pairing brought together a creator closely associated with internet comedy and a New York rock group with a long history on the program. Their contributions appealed to different audiences but shared an interest in recognizable cultural references.

The Holmes parody is likely to be the moment that travels farthest beyond viewers who watched live, because it stands alone as a short, shareable sketch. Fans can watch the official clip through Saturday Night Live's verified channels. Any discussion of Holmes should distinguish the factual background of the Theranos case from the fictional events portrayed in the sketch.