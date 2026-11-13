Gisele Bündchen Shares Birthday Tribute to Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen marked her husband Joaquim Valente's 39th birthday with a personal Instagram tribute, sharing a photograph of the couple and a message about how grateful she is for their relationship.

The supermodel posted the birthday greeting on Nov. 7, according to E! News, describing Valente as a wonderful man and writing that she felt lucky to have him in her life. The message was translated from Portuguese in the outlet's report and was shared through Instagram Stories rather than a lengthy public interview.

The photo showed the two close together and smiling, offering a relaxed contrast to the polished fashion campaigns and public appearances more commonly associated with Bündchen. The small gesture attracted interest because the couple has generally limited how much of their personal life they share publicly.

Valente is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor whose relationship with Bündchen became widely discussed after her marriage to Tom Brady ended. Although the couple has appeared in public together, they have often kept the details of their family routine away from social media.

That makes the birthday tribute notable precisely because it is simple. Bündchen did not use the post to announce a professional collaboration or make a wider statement about her relationship; she shared a direct expression of affection on a personal milestone.

The brief wording also highlights a familiar aspect of celebrity coverage: a public post can establish what someone chose to say without authorizing speculation about everything they did not say. There is no reason to interpret the tribute as a response to rumors or as evidence of a new development beyond the birthday itself.

Fans following Bündchen's life after her earlier high-profile marriage have seen a slower, more private public presentation of her relationship with Valente. The message reflects that approach, revealing a moment of warmth without turning it into a detailed update on the couple's home life.