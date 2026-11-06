Oscars 2027 Countdown: Submission Deadline Is Nov. 12 — Every Key Date for the 99th Academy Awards

Awards season is officially in motion. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has set Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, as the final deadline for films to submit for consideration at the 99th Academy Awards — and films that miss it are out of the race. Here's what the deadline means and every key date ahead.

Distributors or producers must upload a scanned, signed Oscars Submission Form (OSF) and legal billing — the film's complete on-screen credits — by 5 p.m. PT on Nov. 12. The deadline covers Best Picture, Animated Feature and the general entry categories. "Films will not be accepted for consideration after the deadline," the Academy said. Documentary feature, international feature and short film categories have special rules, and their submission deadlines have already passed.

To be eligible for Best Picture, films must also submit the confidential Representation and Inclusion Standards Entry (RAISE) form and meet two of the four inclusion standards, also by 5 p.m. PT Nov. 12. A distributor may opt out of Best Picture consideration, in which case the RAISE form isn't required.

Submitting doesn't require a film to be in theaters yet. Features have until Thursday, Dec. 31, 2026, to open in a commercial theater in one of six qualifying U.S. metro areas: Los Angeles County; New York City's five boroughs; the San Francisco Bay Area; Chicago (Cook County); Dallas-Fort Worth; and Atlanta (Fulton County). The run must last at least seven consecutive days in the same theater, with at least three screenings daily and at least one beginning between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Best Picture contenders face an additional hurdle: an expanded seven-day run (consecutive or not) in 10 of the top 50 U.S. markets, within 45 days of initial release and completed by Jan. 21, 2027. Nov. 12, 2026: OSF and RAISE submission deadline (5 p.m. PT); Dec. 15, 2026: Shortlists announced; Dec. 31, 2026: Last day for qualifying theatrical release; Jan. 21, 2027: Nominations announced; Best Picture expanded-release deadline; March 14, 2027: 99th Oscars ceremony.

The 99th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The ceremony will air live on ABC, stream live on Hulu, and air live in more than 200 territories worldwide. With the submission window closing, expect studios to ramp up their For Your Consideration campaigns in the weeks ahead.

The announcement leaves several practical details unanswered. The release or production information disclosed so far does not establish every element of the finished project, including the complete audience response or the eventual commercial result. Those distinctions are important for readers followingthe Oscars 2027 Countdown because a confirmed announcement is different from an opening-weekend outcome, review, or streaming performance.