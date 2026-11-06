'Sherlock and Daughter' Comes Home: David Thewlis Series Premieres on HBO Max in the UK and Ireland Nov. 5

The world's most famous detective is finally heading home. "Sherlock and Daughter," the mystery series starring David Thewlis as Sherlock Holmes, premieres on HBO Max in the United Kingdom and Ireland on Thursday, Nov. 5.

The eight-part series will air weekly through Dec. 24, according to Variety. In the U.S., the show is available on The CW and HBO Max.

Thewlis — familiar to many fans as Remus Lupin in the "Harry Potter" films — plays the iconic sleuth. Blu Hunt stars as Amelia Rojas, a young Native American woman determined to prove to Holmes that he is her father. Dougray Scott plays Holmes' infamous nemesis, Professor Moriarty.

Per the official logline: "Sherlock Holmes faces a sinister case risking friends' lives. American Amelia joins, seeking her father after her mother's murder. Despite differences, they solve a conspiracy and her mother's case."

Ahead of the UK premiere, producer-distributor Starlings Entertainment announced a new batch of international deals, Deadline reported exclusively. Public broadcasters RTP (Portugal) and CT (Czech Republic) acquired the show, along with AB1 in France, Viasat in Poland and Magenta TV in Germany. SVOD service Streamz picked it up in Belgium, Canal+ took pay-TV rights in Austria and Switzerland, and YES acquired it for Israel.

Those join earlier sales, including SBS in Australia, NRK in Norway, SVT in Sweden, DR in Denmark, YLE in Finland, RUV in Iceland, and Amediateka in the CIS region.

Variety reported that the series reached the top four in its first week on HBO Max's in-app top 10 chart in the U.S. and ranked as The CW's No. 1-rated show, with a 91% Rotten Tomatoes audience score and a 75% critics score.

Creator, writer and executive producer Brendan Foley said: "It's an honor to bring a show that has become such an international hit home to HBO Max in the UK and Ireland – both the home of its setting and where it was made in Dublin and London by a fantastic cast and crew, led by mighty performances from David Thewlis, Dougray Scott and Blu Hunt."

He added: "In these bumpy times, we're very proud it has appealed so widely across generations worldwide, from new younger followers to veteran fans of the world's greatest detective."

Starlings CEO Karine Martin said: "Sherlock Holmes may belong to London but it took a global audience to make this homecoming truly extraordinary."

"The Closer" alum James Duff is showrunner, joined by writer Shelly Goldstein and writer/consultant Micah War Dog Wright. The series is produced by Starlings UK affiliate Albion Television with co-producing partner StoryFirst, in association with The CW, and financed by Krempelwood and MBM3.

That remains the question fans keep asking. As of this writing, no second season has been officially announced.