Southern Charm's Craig Conover Leads Bravo's First Scripted Microdrama, Premiering Nov. 9 on Peacock

Craig Conover is trading reality TV confessionals for a script. The "Southern Charm" star leads "Charmed by a Southern Monster," Bravo's first original scripted microdrama, which premieres Monday, Nov. 9, exclusively on the Peacock mobile app. Conover stars as Hunter Caldwell opposite Nicole Mattox as Maeve Marchant. Bravo says the series "blends soapy romance, workplace rivalry, and small-town mystery."

According to the Oct. 23 press release: "The story follows Maeve, a brilliant corporate fixer sent to convince and seduce Hunter, a rumored murderer, into selling his family's estate. But when she discovers that the town's most feared man may actually be its most misunderstood, and the only person who can protect her from her dangerous ex-boyfriend, Maeve becomes entangled in Hunter's world. As family secrets and a billion-dollar development deal threaten to unravel their growing connection, she must confront her past and decide how much she's willing to risk for love."

A trailer has not dropped, but an exclusive sneak peek debuted at Bravo Fan Fest 2026 in Charleston on Oct. 24, per Bravo. The clip shows Maeve wondering why "the town murderer" has "the most beautiful garden" she's ever seen, discovering paperwork about a data solutions company's purchase of the Caldwell estate, and then spotting Hunter chopping wood. As he slowly approaches, holding her scarf, she worries in voiceover, "Oh my God, he's going to kill me" — before the clip cuts off.

Microdramas — short, vertically shot episodes built for phones — are a fast-growing format, and Bravo's entry puts a major cable brand in the space. The streaming exclusivity to Peacock's mobile app, rather than TVs, underscores that strategy. The format is drawing other familiar faces too: Deadline reported Nov. 4 that "90210" stars Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green will reunite in a vertical microdrama for VertTV.

Conover launched his production company, Plaid Horse Productions, in September 2025. He told Bravo Insider he loves acting: "I always loved the production side of things, but I wanted to do more." He also teased a movie role slated for 2027 and said he has had "some really great meetings over the last two years with NBC and Rob Lowe." Fans needn't worry about losing him to scripted TV, though. "I don't wanna go anywhere, but I wanna do more," he said. "Southern Charm" Season 12 premieres Thursday, Nov. 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with episodes streaming next day on Peacock.

"Charmed by a Southern Monster" premieres Nov. 9 on the Peacock mobile app.