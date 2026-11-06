Prime Video's 'The Greatest' Is Now Streaming: What to Know About the First Authorized Muhammad Ali Drama

"The world remembers Muhammad Ali as an icon. The series reveals the man." That's the promise behind "The Greatest," Prime Video's new drama about the boxing legend, which debuted all eight episodes on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Billed as the first authorized scripted series chronicling Ali's life, it is streaming exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories, according to Amazon MGM Studios and Authentic Brands Group.

Newcomer Jaalen Best stars as Cassius Clay/Muhammad Ali, leading an ensemble that includes Omari Hardwick as Cassius Clay Sr., Dana Gourrier as Odessa "Bird" Clay and Kai Parham as Rudy Clay. Amin Joseph portrays Sonny Liston, Giovanni Ribisi plays trainer Angelo Dundee, and Michael Ealy appears as Malcolm X, bringing together figures who shaped Ali's family life, boxing career and evolving beliefs.

"The Greatest" approaches Ali's early life as a coming-of-age story. The official trailer follows a young Cassius Clay through "the personal, professional and political battles he fought inside and outside the ring." Set against a changing America, the series depicts "a once-in-a-generation talent fighting for the right to become his own man," tracing the Louisville native's transformation into Muhammad Ali. Its focus brings his athletic ambitions into the same frame as questions of identity, faith and independence.

Lonnie Ali, the late champion's wife, serves as an executive producer, while Authentic Brands Group, which manages the Muhammad Ali brand, produces through its Authentic Studios division. Their participation underpins the project's authorized status and connects the production to representatives of Ali's legacy. The series remains a scripted dramatization, with actors portraying the people and events surrounding his rise.

Ben Watkins, creator of Prime Video's "Cross," created "The Greatest" and serves as showrunner and executive producer through Blue Monday Productions. The production also brings together Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society, Roc Nation and Shawn Carter, known as Jay-Z, alongside Polygram Entertainment and Grace: A Storytelling Company. Executive producers include Outlier Society president Elizabeth Raposo, Roc Nation's Desiree Perez and Authentic's Corey Salter, Matthew Gross and Marc Rosen.

With the full eight-episode season available at launch, viewers can follow Best's portrayal of Ali from the beginning without waiting for weekly installments. All episodes of "The Greatest" are streaming now on Prime Video. For more releases this month, see Enstarz's November streaming guide.