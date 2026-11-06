'90210' Reunion: Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green to Star in Vertical Microdrama for VertTV

West Beverly is back in session — sort of. "Beverly Hills, 90210" alums Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green will reunite in a new vertical microdrama for the mobile streaming app VertTV, Deadline reported on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The untitled thriller recently wrapped production in Los Angeles and will also feature Carol Potter, who played Cindy Walsh, mother of twins Brenda and Brandon Walsh, on the original series.

Spelling and Green famously played Donna Martin and David Silver, but the new project brings them together in a different story. Plot details remain under wraps, and VertTV has not announced the characters the trio will play or a premiere date. Theo Buckwald wrote and directed the series, with Barry Barnholtz, Peter Sullivan, Ben Rosenthal, Brian Nolan and Jeffrey Schenck producing.

Vertical microdramas tell serialized stories through short episodes filmed in portrait orientation for mobile phones. The format means this reunion will look different from the network drama longtime fans remember, with framing and pacing designed for viewing on the go. VertTV says it combines traditional Los Angeles production infrastructure, experienced local crews and veteran Hollywood screenwriters with fast-paced vertical storytelling. The studio also says it films every series with real actors on real sets without using generative AI.

The "90210" reunion follows other VertTV projects built around familiar television and film performers. Its most recent original, the supernatural thriller "Bite Club," reunites Barbara Crampton and Russell Todd on the 40th anniversary of their cult classic "Chopping Mall." Another series, "Finding Hope," brings together "Fuller House" actors Jodie Sweetin, John Brotherton and Marla Sokoloff alongside Richard Karn. The app's "Chonda," starring Chonda Pierce and Regan Burns, was billed as the format's first multicamera sitcom.

Other entertainment companies are also experimenting with the format. Bravo is launching its first scripted microdrama, "Charmed by a Southern Monster," starring "Southern Charm" personality Craig Conover, on the Peacock mobile app Monday, Nov. 9. VertTV's approach similarly gives recognizable performers a new platform, though whether those names will bring longtime television viewers to mobile dramas remains to be seen.

For Spelling and Green, the thriller extends a screen partnership that spans decades. Both starred in all 10 seasons of the original "Beverly Hills, 90210" and returned for Fox's 2019 meta-revival "BH90210." Potter's involvement adds another connection to the original ensemble, although the producers have not revealed how their new characters are connected or whether all three share scenes. With filming complete, the project's title, first footage and premiere date are still to come.