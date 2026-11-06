'Black Doves' Season 2 Hits Netflix Nov. 5: Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw Return With Neve Campbell and Ambika Mod

So much for a quiet life. Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw return as spies Helen and Sam in "Black Doves" Season 2, premiering Thursday, Nov. 5, on Netflix — and the darkly funny thriller is bringing some dangerous new company with it. According to Netflix's Tudum, the season arrives at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. Season 1 is streaming for viewers who need a refresher.

The first season left Helen and Sam alive, compromised and carrying plenty of unfinished business. In Season 2, Helen (Knightley) is still betraying her nation's secrets to the covert organization she serves, the Black Doves. But after "the misadventures of last Christmas," and with her husband, Wallace (Andrew Buchan), preparing to become prime minister, she is walking a more treacherous line than ever. Meanwhile, her enigmatic handler, Mrs. Reed (Sarah Lancashire), is ensnared in a ruthless plot to undermine her position within the organization.

Helen reunites with her best friend, Sam (Whishaw), a once high-end triggerman now reduced, per Netflix, to "lonely drinks in Soho bars and low-rate hits." As they search for answers, loyalties are weaponized and trust is shattered. Their mission leads them back to old friends and enemies, through the painful sacrifices of their pasts and "right to the heart of the Black Doves."

Alongside Knightley, Whishaw, Lancashire and Buchan, returning cast members include Kathryn Hunter as Lenny Lines, Ella Lily Hyland as Williams, Gabrielle Creevy as Eleanor, Agnes O'Casey as Dani and Molly Chesworth as Marie. Joining them is "One Day" star Ambika Mod as Laila, an acerbic and anarchic Black Doves agent sent to help Helen on a mission. Neve Campbell, known for "Scream" and "The Lincoln Lawyer," plays Cecile Mason, while "Alien: Earth" actor Babou Ceesay portrays Mr. Conteh, a Black Doves executive with suspicious motives.

Other newcomers include Sam Riley ("Firebrand") as Patrick, an emissary from a mysterious organization who offers Sam a lifeline; Sylvia Hoeks ("Blade Runner 2049") as Katia Chernov; Goran Kostic ("Canary Black") as Alexi Chernov; and Samuel Barnett ("Lee") as Jerry. Julian Farino ("Giri/Haji") and Kieron Hawkes ("Fortitude") directed the season.

Creator, writer and executive producer Joe Barton told Netflix: "I couldn't be more excited to delve back into the world of our murderous little spy family. To have so many [members] of our amazing cast returning and also being able to add some of my absolute favorite actors into the mix is such a great joy. Downing Street will never be the same." Anne Mensah, Netflix UK's vice president of content, added: "This is what happens when best-in-class writing meets best-in-class directing and extraordinary acting in a dark alley with guns and champagne."

Netflix celebrated the season in London on Nov. 2 by sending 800 drones over the Thames, filling the skyline with imagery and messages from the new episodes. Cast and creatives watched from Woods Quay as what Netflix called the largest drone show ever staged over the river played out. "Black Doves" Season 2 streams Nov. 5 on Netflix. For more upcoming releases, see Enstarz's November streaming guide.