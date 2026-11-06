'All's Fair' Season 2 Premieres on Hulu as Divorce-Themed 'She Got Everything' Trucks Hit LA, NYC and Miami

Hulu's glossy legal drama is back — and it's literally hitting the streets. "All's Fair" Season 2 premiered Wednesday, Nov. 4, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, and the streamer is celebrating with divorce-themed "She Got Everything" activations in Los Angeles, New York City and Miami. Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Cauã Reymond, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close return for a season Variety says brings "new scandals and secrets." The series centers on an all-female divorce law firm.

On premiere day, Hulu sent branded flatbed trucks into iconic neighborhoods in each city from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time. The trucks are decked out with the spoils of a big settlement — luxury cars, designer luggage, art, furniture, and more. Routes include: Los Angeles: Hollywood Boulevard and the Sunset Strip; New York City: Times Square; Miami: South Beach

On Nov. 7, the trucks will park for "She Got Everything" pop-up experiences, where fans can take photos and claim their own "divorce settlements" in the form of exclusive giveaways while supplies last. Los Angeles: The Grove, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. PT; New York City: 10 a.m.–4 p.m. ET, location to be revealed; Miami: Aventura Mall, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET.

The "She Got Everything" concept leans into the show's premise — high-powered attorneys winning big for their clients — and turns it into a shareable, real-world spectacle. It's a playful bet that fans will post photos from the trucks, giving Season 2 the social buzz that has followed the Ryan Murphy-produced series since its debut. "All's Fair" Season 2 is streaming now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The promotion is tied directly to the series' divorce-law setting, but it is a marketing activation rather than a real legal-service event. The displays and giveaways are designed as publicity for the returning drama; their presence in a city does not indicate that the cast will appear there in person. Hulu has announced locations and windows for some activities, while the New York pop-up location had not been specified in the source announcement.

The distinction between the mobile trucks and the later pop-up stops will matter to fans hoping to participate. The rolling displays operate on premiere day; the stationary experiences are scheduled for Saturday, November 7. Times also differ by city, and the announcement makes clear that promotional items are limited. An editor should preserve those details instead of collapsing the separate events into one general nationwide launch. The second season brings back the same high-profile ensemble, but the available announcement does not establish how much time each actor has on screen or the plot of every episode.

For readers looking primarily for the show, the confirmed viewing destination is Hulu in the United States. For those interested in the publicity campaign, the concrete news is the three-city rollout and the specific weekend stops.