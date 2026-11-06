Lili Reinhart, Suki Waterhouse and Mark Duplass Join 'Creep' Director's Supernatural Horror Movie 'Violet'

Lili Reinhart is heading into horror territory. The "Riverdale" alum will star alongside Danny Ramirez, Suki Waterhouse, Mark Duplass, and Lukas Gage in "Violet," a new horror film from "Creep" director Patrick Brice, Variety reported exclusively on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The outlet described the project as a "psychosexual horror" film and likely "one of the hotter packages" heading into the American Film Market (AFM).

Written by Nick Antosca and Alana B. Lytle, "Violet" adapts Antosca's short story "Ghostfish." According to the official synopsis, Sean (Ramirez) has finally begun to move on two years after the sudden death of his fiancée, Violet (Waterhouse), finding love with his childhood friend Kate (Reinhart). But when the couple moves into the home Sean once shared with Violet, he starts receiving unsettling text messages from someone — or something — claiming to be his dead ex. The logline poses the question at the heart of the film: "In an age of constant connectivity — where every text, photo, and digital footprint lingers forever — do exes ever really let you go?" Roles for Duplass and Gage have not been revealed.

"Violet" reunites Brice with Duplass, his co-writer and star on the cult found-footage franchise "Creep." Brice also co-created, co-wrote, and directed the Shudder series "The Creep Tapes." His other directing credits include the Sundance film "The Overnight," "Corporate Animals" with Demi Moore, and Netflix's "There's Someone Inside Your House." Antosca's credits include this year's Colleen Hoover adaptation "Verity," starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, which Variety reports earned more than $170 million worldwide. He also created "Channel Zero" and Hulu's award-winning "The Act," and wrote the supernatural horror film "Antlers."

Reinhart most recently starred in Amazon's "The Love Hypothesis," with other credits including Netflix's "Look Both Ways" and "Hustlers." Ramirez appeared in "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Captain America: Brave New World" and is slated for Todd Haynes' "De Noche," "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Miami Vice '85." Waterhouse, known for "Daisy Jones & The Six," recently released her third studio album, "Loveland," via Island Records. Duplass is an Emmy winner for producing "Wild Wild Country" and a two-time Emmy nominee for "The Morning Show," while Gage's credits include "Smile 2," "Road House," "Companion" and "People We Meet on Vacation."

SK Global and Generator Entertainment are producing and financing the film. Producers include Kelly McKee and Kenneth Browning for Generator, Elizabeth Haggard and Dylan Tarason for SK Global, and Antosca and Alex Hedlund for Eat the Cat. Emmy nominee Jessica Kelly, whose credits include "Euphoria" and "A Real Pain," is the casting director. FilmNation Entertainment will launch domestic and international sales at AFM, with production slated to begin in spring 2027. No release date has been announced.