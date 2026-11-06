Quentin Tarantino Says Not Directing Cliff Booth Felt Like "Letting Down" Brad Pitt

Quentin Tarantino wrote the Cliff Booth sequel — but he says walking away from directing it weighed on him because of Brad Pitt. "[Pitt] was the one I felt I was really letting down when I didn't do it," Tarantino told Empire, as reported by Variety. "I felt bad about that." Pitt won the best supporting actor Oscar for playing stuntman Cliff Booth in 2019's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and was reportedly eager to return to the character. Tarantino wrote the script that became Netflix's "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth," but said it would not be his 10th and final film as director. According to the interview, Pitt was "disappointed that he wasn't going to play Cliff Booth again" — until David Fincher entered the picture.

Fincher has directed Pitt in "Seven," "Fight Club" and "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button." Tarantino said he was stunned to hear Fincher might be interested. "You could have knocked me over with a feather," he said, adding that his reaction was an enthusiastic yes. He also admitted, in characteristically colorful language, that he was nervous in early conversations about saying the wrong thing and scaring Fincher off. "I've gotten a lot of respect as a screenwriter, but I still feel that people think that I'm a director who just writes [stuff] for himself," Tarantino said. "The fact that a director of David's caliber would spend a year-and-a-half of his life doing my material was wonderful. It said a lot about what was on the page."

Fincher told Empire that Pitt arrived knowing the character inside out. "I've never been in a situation where the person playing the character knows more about that character than you'll ever know," Fincher said. "I knew the new stuff, and Brad knew who the guy was." The sequel jumps from 1969 to 1977, with Booth now working as a studio fixer in Hollywood. "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" opens on IMAX screens Nov. 25 — on AMC's IMAX screens in the U.S., after Regal and Cinemark declined the booking — before streaming on Netflix Dec. 23.

The interview adds a behind-the-scenes perspective to the film's previously announced rollout and Pitt's return as Booth. Tarantino supplied the screenplay, while Fincher took responsibility for directing the finished film. Their comments offer a glimpse of that creative handoff: Tarantino described the significance of another filmmaker committing to his script, while Fincher explained what it was like to direct an actor who already knew the central character so well. Although the arrangement may invite comparisons with the 2019 original, neither interview establishes a disagreement between the filmmakers or suggests that Pitt favored one approach.