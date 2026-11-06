Martin McDonagh's 'Wild Horse Nine' Opens Friday With Sam Rockwell and John Malkovich — Here's What Box Office Tracking Says

While kaiju and a certain striped-hat feline battle for the top of the box office this weekend, Martin McDonagh is offering moviegoers something very different. "Wild Horse Nine," the Oscar-winning filmmaker's new dark comedy, opens in theaters Friday, Nov. 6, from Searchlight Pictures. Set days before Chile's 1973 coup, the film follows two CIA agents, played by John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell, who are sent by their boss, played by Steve Buscemi, to Easter Island — where old baggage and two rebellious students throw the mission off course. The film's tagline: "Sometimes you've got to do a terrible thing for the greater good."

McDonagh wrote and directed the R-rated film, which runs 1 hour, 58 minutes. "Wild Horse Nine" reunites him with Rockwell, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for McDonagh's "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and also appeared in his "Seven Psychopaths." It's McDonagh's first feature since 2022's "The Banshees of Inisherin," which earned nine Oscar nominations. The ensemble offers another opportunity for the filmmaker's characteristic mix of uncomfortable conversations, troubled relationships and bleak humor.

Box Office Theory's latest weekend forecast, published Nov. 4, projects a domestic opening of $4 million to $8 million for "Wild Horse Nine," up from its Oct. 29 long-range estimate of $2 million to $6 million, with a $3 million pinpoint prediction. Those figures represent expectations ahead of release, rather than ticket sales, and could change as opening-weekend business develops.

The projection places "Wild Horse Nine" behind the weekend's biggest contenders. Box Office Theory forecasts $24 million to $33 million for GKIDS' "Godzilla Minus Zero" and $12 million to $17 million for Warner Bros.' "The Cat in the Hat". Sony's "Ramayana" is projected to earn $12 million to $16 million over four days, while Angel's "Drummer Boy" is forecast at $4.5 million to $9.5 million and Fathom's "Jimmy" at $2.5 million to $6 million.

With families and franchise fans choosing between Godzilla and Dr. Seuss, "Wild Horse Nine" offers an R-rated alternative for adults drawn to McDonagh's writing and its ensemble cast. His previous films have found audiences through word of mouth and awards attention, making the new film's staying power a potentially more revealing measure than its opening alone. Whether that pattern holds will become clearer after "Wild Horse Nine" arrives in theaters Nov. 6.