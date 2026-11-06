Alfonso Cuarón's Apple TV Horror Thriller 'Ascension' Adds Art Malik, Fred Loxley and Mirren Mack Alongside Caitríona Balfe

Alfonso Cuarón's next television project keeps getting bigger. Apple TV's psychological horror series "Ascension" has added three new series regulars — Art Malik, Fred Loxley and Mirren Mack — Deadline reported exclusively on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The trio joins an ensemble led by Caitríona Balfe, who also executive produces, alongside previously announced cast members Bill Nighy, Amanda Plummer, Christopher Chung and T'Nia Miller.

Malik is a veteran British actor whose recent credits, per Deadline, include "The Woman in Cabin 10" and "The Little Mermaid." Loxley's credits include "Killa Bee" and "Number 10," while Mack appeared in "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple." Character details for the three newcomers have not been released.

"Ascension" is a one-hour psychological horror thriller inspired by Adam Nevill's novel "Last Days." The series follows Rose (Balfe), a relentless documentary filmmaker and recently divorced mother who excels at uncovering other people's truths but struggles to resolve her own. When she begins a project about a mysterious 20th-century cult known as the Church of Ascension, she finds unexpected refuge in its teachings — until she discovers something far more insidious beneath the surface. According to the official description, the series "explores evil and innocence at the highest level," asking how far people will go — and what they will sacrifice — to protect those they love, "even when the greatest threat to them may be ourselves."

Nevill's "Last Days" centers on a filmmaker investigating a notorious cult. The series draws on that premise while placing a mother and her personal struggles at the center of the investigation. For Balfe, best known for "Outlander" and her acclaimed performance in "Belfast," the role brings together family drama and psychological horror.

Apple Studios is the studio behind "Ascension." Alfonso Cuarón executive produces with his brother Carlos Cuarón, alongside Gabriela Rodriguez and Richard Schwartz of Esperanto Filmoj. Steve Golin, David Levine and Zack Hayden are also credited as executive producers for Anonymous Content, which produces the series. Alfonso Cuarón, Carlos Cuarón and the writing pair credited as James and White serve as writers and executive producers, with James serving as lead director.

The project reunites Cuarón with Apple following his 2024 limited series "Disclaimer," starring Cate Blanchett. With Malik, Loxley and Mack joining Nighy, Plummer, Chung and Miller, "Ascension" continues to assemble its supporting cast around Balfe. Apple TV has not announced a premiere date or production timeline.