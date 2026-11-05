Adam Driver Says 'The Hunt for Ben Solo' Is Over Despite Fans' Campaign

Adam Driver has a blunt message for fans still hoping to see Ben Solo again: don't hold your breath. "Yeah, it's over," Driver said on "The Rich Eisen Show." "No more 'Star Wars.' We tried." The actor was promoting his new film "Paper Tiger," which premiered at Cannes earlier this year, when host Rich Eisen asked whether he'd ever play Kylo Ren again. Driver confirmed that he and director Steven Soderbergh had tried to bring the character back in "The Hunt for Ben Solo," a standalone film that would have followed "The Rise of Skywalker." "We tried to do one more, yeah, but they were like, 'No, he's dead,'" Driver said, referring to Ben Solo's death in Episode IX.

According to Variety, the project was rejected by Disney executives Bob Iger and Alan Bergman. Driver has previously said Lucasfilm "loved the idea" before it went up the chain. "We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman, and they said no. They didn't see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that." Eisen pushed back, joking that Darth Vader turning out to be somebody's father "came out of nowhere back in the day." Driver stressed that this wasn't a casual pitch. "We worked on it for a few years, really and earnestly for two years," he said. "We got a script together that was really good with Scott Burns, Rebecca Blunt, and Soderbergh and I. We all worked on it... It was awesome. It was really cool. But you know, I don't get to decide." Rebecca Blunt is the pseudonym of writer Jules Asner, per TheWrap.

Asked if he'd come back should Disney ever revive it, Driver left the possibility open: "If they wanted to, fine. But we're not... It's not our call. I think the ship has sailed, though." He also declined to reveal the story they had planned. "No, I think I'll just keep that to myself," he said, per The Playlist. Driver nevertheless expressed appreciation for the fan campaign to save the film, which included billboards and a plane banner reading "Save The Hunt for Ben Solo" flown over Walt Disney Studios in Burbank. "The fans' response to it, though, was pretty incredible," he said. "I didn't expect that it was going to be billboards and people flying planes over Disney and things like that. That was pretty cool."

"Star Wars: Starfighter," directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling, is due in theaters May 28, 2027, according to ComingSoon. As for Driver's proposed return, his comments leave little reason to expect "The Hunt for Ben Solo" to move forward, even if he remains willing to reconsider should Disney change course.