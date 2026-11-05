Korean Drama Industry Groups Call for 1 Trillion Won Fund as Production Declines

South Korean television industry associations are warning that declining domestic production threatens the pipeline of dramas watched by audiences around the world.

Twelve South Korean drama industry groups — representing producers, broadcasters, directors, writers, actors, cinematographers and crew — warned Wednesday, Nov. 4, that the country's TV drama production base is at risk of collapse, and called on the government to set up a 1 trillion won (about $746 million) investment fund, Reuters reported.

The number of Korean dramas produced fell from 141 titles in 2022 to about 115 in 2025, according to Korea IR Service research cited by Reuters.The three major terrestrial broadcasters cut drama output from 91 titles in 2012 to 32 in 2023, and some channels have dropped weekday dramas altogether, the groups said. The groups blamed: Rising production costs, linked to competition with global streamers such as Netflix; broadcasters' weakened ability to invest, as ad revenue declines; producers' difficulty securing IP rights and follow-on revenue.

Pay for top-billed stars was the main driver of rising costs, Korea IR Service said in a 2025 report, as streamers competed for audience-drawing talent, per Reuters.The groups stressed the human cost of fewer shows. Steady production, they said, is what made possible "a rookie writer's second project, a supporting actor's first leading role, and an assistant crew member's directorial debut," according to the full statement published by Financial News.

"A production base that has once collapsed cannot be restored immediately just because market conditions improve," they warned.At a joint press conference at the Korea Press Center in Seoul, the groups asked the government and National Assembly to:

Make restoring annual drama output a national policy goal Consider a long-term ₩1 trillion K-drama investment and support system, with the government providing seed money to draw private capital and reinvest returns into new productions; support mid- and low-budget dramas and emerging creators, with coordinated action across ministries during deliberations on the 2027 budget

They proposed that the government, broadcasters and production companies jointly design the fund's period, composition and operating model, and that funded projects be distributed through domestic broadcasters and OTT platforms.

The requested money is a proposal from industry organizations, not funding that Seoul has already approved. Nor does the production decline, by itself, establish that global interest in Korean storytelling is weakening. The associations are drawing attention to the financial risks of making programs within South Korea when international distribution and production costs are changing. Any eventual program would need a defined timetable, eligibility rules and financing structure before producers could apply for support. Those details had not been finalized in the announcements reviewed for this report.

Fewer series means fewer slots for new talent and smaller stories — the pipeline behind the next global hit. The warning puts pressure on Seoul as it sets its 2027 budget.