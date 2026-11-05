'I Play Rocky' Opens Friday: How Peter Farrelly's Stallone Movie Turns the Making of 'Rocky' Into Its Own Underdog Story

Fifty years after "Rocky" first hit theaters, the story of how it got made is getting its own shot at the title."I Play Rocky," Peter Farrelly's comedy-drama about Sylvester Stallone's improbable rise from struggling bit player to Oscar-winning phenomenon, opens in select theaters Friday, Nov. 6, from Amazon MGM Studios, before expanding wide on Nov. 20, per IndieWire.

Written by Peter Gamble and directed by Farrelly ("Green Book"), the film follows a pre-fame Stallone as he writes "Rocky" and fights to star in it himself — a demand captured in the title line. The Hollywood Reporter describes it as retracing "the making of a classic 20th-century triumph-of-the-underdog saga by fashioning the behind-the-scenes story into its own rousing shot of underdog triumph." Stallone was not formally involved in the production, IndieWire notes.

Anthony Ippolito, who broke out playing Al Pacino in Paramount+'s "The Offer," stars as Stallone. He's joined by AnnaSophia Robb, Toby Kebbell, P.J. Byrne, Jay Duplass, Matt Dillon, Tracy Letts, Kiki Seto, and Stephan James, who plays Carl Weathers. The film is rated PG-13 and runs 2 hours 8 minutes. The consensus: a crowd-pleaser anchored by a star-making lead.

AP's Jake Coyle gave it 2½ stars out of 4, calling it "a middleweight crowd-pleaser about the making of a classic." He noted it's "far from lacking in memory-lane sentimentality," but found Ippolito's Stallone at times too sweet and saintly.

Variety was more effusive about Ippolito, calling his vocal impersonation "a miraculous act of channeling" and adding that he's "truly playing Stallone — the sweetly stubborn and dogged person he was at the time."

The Hollywood Reporter's bottom line: "A big-hearted movie about moviemaking, if not an artful one." It reported that at the film's Toronto premiere, audience members stood and cheered along with the on-screen "Rocky" premiere crowd.

The AV Club called it an "unexpected crowdpleaser," while IndieWire said it "pulls its punches a bit" but will still "make people stand up and cheer."

"Rocky" was the top-grossing film of 1976 and won Best Picture, per THR. "I Play Rocky" arrives as Hollywood leans hard into nostalgia — and as Farrelly returns to drama for the first time since "Green Book."

The film's release also invites comparison with the real story behind the original 1976 drama. Stallone wrote the screenplay and insisted on playing Rocky Balboa rather than selling the script as a vehicle for an established star. Farrelly's movie examines that decision as a gamble, while the mixed-positive reviews suggest its sentimental approach is both its main appeal and its most frequent criticism.

Viewers interested in the filmmaking history should distinguish scenes dramatized for this new feature from contemporaneous accounts of how the original production was financed and cast. "I Play Rocky" opens in select theaters Friday, Nov. 6.