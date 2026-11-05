UK Orders Review of Sky's Proposed ITV Acquisition Over Media Plurality

The United Kingdom has launched a formal public-interest review of Sky's proposed acquisition of ITV's broadcasting and streaming businesses.U.K. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy on Wednesday, Nov. 4, issued a Public Interest Intervention Notice on Sky's proposed roughly $2.1 billion (£1.6 billion) takeover of ITV's media and entertainment arm, triggering investigations by the Competition and Markets Authority and media regulator Ofcom.

The CMA will examine the deal's impact on competition; Ofcom will assess its impact on the public interest. Both must report to Nandy by 5 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2027, per GOV.UK. She will then decide whether to refer the deal for a more detailed, in-depth CMA investigation. Nandy said she has "public interest considerations" that "warrant further investigation," including:

The need for free expression of opinion in news media; a "sufficient plurality of views" in U.K. news media; a sufficient plurality of people controlling media enterprises. The availability of a wide range of high-quality broadcasting and on-demand programs.

She said she'll bring legislation to extend that last consideration to on-demand programs "in line with modern viewing habits." Nandy said she would not issue a Foreign State Intervention Notice at this time, per TheWrap.The deal covers ITV's linear channels and its ITVX streaming platform. Production arm ITV Studios would remain separate. Sky would also acquire "The Great British Bake Off" producer Love Productions, and the deal includes about $2.8 billion in content spend with ITV Studios over five years, TheWrap reported.

Sky News and ITV News would remain editorially distinct, the companies have said. Combined, ITV and Sky would account for about 20% of in-home viewing in the U.K. — second to the BBC and ahead of YouTube. An ITV spokesperson called the notice "a major milestone in the regulatory review process towards creating a UK champion with the scale and resources to better compete with global streaming platforms."A Sky spokesperson said the companies "believe the transaction is in the public interest, with clear commitments already made to protect ITV's identity, public service broadcasting obligations and the distinct editorial voices of Sky News and ITV News."

The intervention notice does not mean that the transaction has been blocked or that regulators have reached a final conclusion. It establishes a formal process for reviewing potential consequences for the British media market, including the range of programming offered to viewers and the plurality of news voices.

The January reporting deadline is therefore the next procedural milestone, not an automatic date for approval or rejection. ITV Studios is outside the proposed purchase, another important distinction for readers accustomed to thinking of ITV as a single television business. The next milestone: Jan. 27, 2027.