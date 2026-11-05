After the Midterms, Hollywood's Federal Tax Credit Faces a New Question Mark

Hollywood's push for a first-ever federal production tax credit just got more complicated.

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday's midterm elections, Deadline reported — and industry insiders are split over whether that helps or hurts the effort to bring film and TV production back to the U.S.Lawmakers introduced the bipartisan Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act (MPTERA) in September. It would create a national tax credit aimed at luring production back from overseas.

The plan has been to attach it to the end-of-year budget bill, which faces a Dec. 11 deadline, and send it to the President soon after. According to Deadline, there is no clear answer yet on whether that is still the plan.One insider involved in the push told Deadline the result "makes it harder," because Democrats' overall strategy is now in flux.

Another source working on the lobbying effort argued the decisive outcome was better for the bill than a close election that could have led to a drawn-out battle. That source was also encouraged that President Trump appeared open to deals with Democrats on election night.

Producer Scott Budnick, founder and CEO of 1Community and a leading backer of California's film credit, told Deadline: "I think the midterms have little effect on the passage of the Federal credit," noting Trump had already said on Truth Social that he would sign the bill.

Deadline laid out several scenarios:

It passes on schedule. Congress must pass year-end funding to avoid a shutdown, and the bill could ride along — if bipartisan support holds. It loses bipartisan support. Republicans have largely acted after Trump's endorsement, which came in August. Several Republican cosponsors — including Reps. Mike Carey, Brian Fitzpatrick and Mariannette Miller-Meeks — lost their races, per Deadline.

Democrats take it up in January. With majorities in both chambers, Democrats could pass a version on their own, possibly an expanded one — though Trump has signaled he will use his veto. It gets delayed. Healthcare, the economy and oversight investigations could push it down the list. One insider told Deadline a revised incentive would rank "probably pretty low" among priorities.

Rep. Laura Friedman, re-elected Tuesday, said every day without a federal credit leaves the U.S. "well behind 65 other countries who are outbidding us for our signature industry."

Sen. Adam Schiff, an early advocate, told Deadline the coalition "continues to grow" and that "we are pushing hard to make this much-needed incentive a reality."

Bill sponsor Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-TX) also won re-election, along with cosponsors including Reps. Brian Jack, Linda Sánchez and Ted Lieu, Deadline reported.For crews, writers, musicians and small businesses tied to production, the next five weeks could decide whether a national incentive arrives this year — or gets pushed into a new Congress with new priorities.