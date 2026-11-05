Regal and Cinemark Decline Netflix's Cliff Booth on IMAX — AMC Goes It Alone

Brad Pitt's return as Cliff Booth won't be on every IMAX screen in America.Regal Cinemas and Cinemark are declining to play Netflix's "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" on their IMAX screens, Variety reported, citing sources for Cinemark. The David Fincher-directed film is still set for a two-week IMAX run at AMC starting Nov. 25 before it streams on Netflix Dec. 23.

Timing is a big factor.Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" opens Nov. 20 and is expected to occupy most premium screens. Theaters would have had to give up some "Hunger Games" IMAX screens for a film that hits streaming about a month later.

Regal made its position clear. "Regal's premium screens are among our most valuable assets, and one of the factors we consider in how we allocate them is the level of commitment distributors make to the theatrical marketplace," said Brooks LeBoeuf, Regal's senior VP of U.S. content."Shortened theatrical windows have a direct impact on those decisions," he added, saying the chain will prioritize releases "that recognize the value of theatrical exclusivity," including "Hunger Games."

According to Variety, Regal has about 100 IMAX screens and Cinemark around 20. Some smaller chains reportedly won't book the film either.

AMC's roughly 200 U.S. IMAX screens, plus independent cinemas abroad, still give "Cliff Booth" more than 500 screens worldwide.

The standoff comes as Netflix experiments more with theaters. Upcoming theatrical titles include "Narnia: The Magician's Nephew," which is planned for a wide release, including IMAX, of almost 50 days, Variety reported.The streamer recently reported grosses for the first time, for "La Bola Negra," which earned over $277,000 in four theaters.For AMC, the booking lands as the chain celebrates a record $1.71 billion quarter, which CEO Adam Aron credited in part to demand for premium large formats.

Puck first reported the release plans.The dispute is specifically about participation in a limited IMAX run, not a claim that the film has been canceled. AMC theaters are expected to screen it, and the absence of Regal and Cinemark means the selection of available theaters will vary significantly by market. Audiences planning to attend should consult actual theater listings rather than assume every IMAX auditorium will carry the movie.

It is also useful to separate the exhibitors' objections from the creative work. Netflix's distribution model has been controversial among theater operators, but the companies' statements concern windows and screen allocation rather than the film's quality. Regal's public response explains the importance it places on theatrical exclusivity; it does not amount to a review of David Fincher's direction or Brad Pitt's performance.