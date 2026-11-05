Daisy Ridley and Sosie Bacon Star in Road-Trip Horror Get Rid of It With Simon Rex

The "Star Wars" actor Daisy Ridley will star alongside Sosie Bacon and Simon Rex in "Get Rid of It," a horror film from director Ry Russo-Young, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported. Production is set to begin in early 2027.

Written by Gemma Holdway, the film follows Harper (Ridley), who learns she is pregnant after a brief encounter with a drifter named Miller (Rex).Harper and her sister Jessie (Bacon) set out on a cross-country road trip — and end up fighting for survival when they learn that what Harper is carrying may not be human."This project's strength is its compelling point of view and heart beneath the horror," Russo-Young said.

Ridley will next be seen in Ti West's "Ebenezer" opposite Johnny Depp.

Bacon knows the genre from "Smile" and currently stars in the series "Scarpetta" opposite Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis.Rex is best known for Sean Baker's "Red Rocket" and appeared in Zoë Kravitz's "Blink Twice." Russo-Young directed "Before I Fall" and "The Sun Is Also a Star" and has directed episodes of Apple TV's "Shrinking."

David Lancaster ("Whiplash," "Nightcrawler," "Drive") is producing. Upgrade, CAA Media Finance and Range Select are selling the film to buyers at the American Film Market.

The announced premise makes the movie a combination of road-trip thriller and body horror, although its producers have not revealed the full nature of the threat. That distinction matters because the synopsis deliberately withholds the answer to what Harper is carrying. It would be premature to describe the plot as a conventional supernatural pregnancy story or to identify a creature before the filmmakers disclose more.

The three announced leads bring different genre associations. Ridley is widely recognized for Star Wars, while Bacon previously led the horror film Smile. Rex's work in Red Rocket showed a different side of his screen career. Their casting creates a recognizable ensemble, but character relationships beyond the synopsis should not be inferred from those earlier roles.

The film was introduced as a package ahead of the American Film Market, a setting in which filmmakers and sales companies present projects to potential distribution partners. A production start planned for early 2027 means audiences should not yet expect an imminent trailer or opening date. The next firm milestone is the beginning of shooting, followed by distributor and release announcements. For now, the confirmed story is an unusual genre premise and a cast led by Ridley, Bacon and Rex.