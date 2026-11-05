Pixar Shake-Up: Jonathan Garson Named President as Jim Morris Steps Back After 12 Years

Jim Morris, Pixar's president for the past 12 years, is moving into a president emeritus role, and longtime Disney executive Jonathan Garson will succeed him, Disney announced Wednesday. The changes take effect Jan. 4, 2027.

Garson has been with Disney for more than 30 years and joined Pixar in 2010. He most recently served as Pixar's general manager and previously led the studio's marketing and franchise team, according to Variety and Deadline.As president, he will oversee all production and operations at the studio — including producers, department heads and post-production — partnering with Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter, who stays in his role.

Jonas Rivera steps into an expanded role as creative executive vice president, leading filmmakers and development and working closely with both Docter and Garson, per Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. Morris joined Pixar in 2005 after a long career at Lucasfilm and ILM, where he was general manager of ILM and later president of Lucas Digital Ltd. He became Pixar's second president in 2014, succeeding Ed Catmull. During his tenure, Pixar's films earned more than $12 billion at the worldwide box office.

As president emeritus, Morris remains executive producer of "Incredibles 3," due in theaters June 16, 2028, and will focus on talent development, mentoring and technology initiatives across Pixar and Walt Disney Studios. "Leading Pixar has been the privilege of a lifetime," Morris said, per THR.Deadline reported that Morris' transition "was always in the works" and is not part of the voluntary buyout program Disney has been offering long-tenured executives amid workforce cuts. Both Garson and Morris report to Alan Bergman, chairman of Disney Entertainment and Studios.The handoff comes on a high: Pixar's most recent release, "Toy Story 5," was a billion-dollar hit, Variety noted. Up next: "Gatto" — March 2027 "Ghost Market" — March 2028 "Incredibles 3" — June 16, 2028.

The executive change separates creative decision-making from studio operations. Docter will remain Pixar's chief creative officer, responsible for the creative direction of projects, while Garson takes charge of production and operational functions. Rivera's expanded development responsibilities place another experienced Pixar filmmaker closer to the studio's upcoming slate. Morris is moving into an emeritus position rather than immediately severing his relationship with the company, and the transition is scheduled for January rather than taking effect on the announcement date. The distinction matters for readers following who will oversee films already in production.Both "Gatto" and "Ghost Market" are original films, the kind of projects Pixar's new leadership will be judged on.