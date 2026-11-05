Toni Collette to Lead Apple TV's Lenni, a Remake of Norwegian Hit Pernille

Toni Collette has her next TV series. Apple TV announced Wednesday that the Oscar nominee will star in "Lenni," a darkly comedic drama based on the Norwegian series "Pernille." Production is already underway in Sydney.

Collette plays the title role: a child welfare worker and divorced mother of two who spends her days fighting for other people's families while her own lives in "a constant state of hilarious chaos," according to Apple.

After a family tragedy, Lenni tries to protect her loved ones. The season follows her through a new case in which, Apple says, "the stakes couldn't be higher as her work and personal life collide." Apple describes the show as "a darkly comedic mystery about family — what it means to have one, to lose one, to pull one apart."

Joining Collette are Ciarán Hinds ("Game of Thrones"), Dan Wyllie, Josh McKenzie, Celeste Barber, Genevieve Hegney, Arka Das and Wayne Blair. Dearbhla Walsh, the BAFTA and Emmy winner behind "Bad Sisters," directs. Sarah Scheller ("The Letdown," "Strife") adapted the series.

It is produced by Made Up Stories ("Nine Perfect Strangers," "The Undoing") and Keshet International ("Homeland"). Executive producers include Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Katie Amos, Avi Nir, Keren Shahar, Scheller, Walsh and Collette.

"Pernille" creator Henriette Steenstrup also executive produces. The original was produced by Monster for Viaplay. Production in Sydney is supported by the New South Wales government through Screen NSW's Made in NSW Fund.

Apple has not announced a premiere date.The original Pernille supplies the basis for the adaptation, but Apple has not described Lenni as a scene-by-scene remake. The announced Australian setting and the new title suggest the production is being presented as its own series.

The most important point for prospective viewers is the shared character premise: a care worker who is expected to manage other families' crises while struggling with her own. Specific changes to the original Norwegian story have not yet been explained.

Collette's casting gives that premise an actor known for moving between comedy, emotional drama and darker material.

The published description places grief and family disruption alongside everyday absurdity, rather than presenting the program as a straight procedural about child welfare investigations.The creative team includes a director associated with Bad Sisters and a writer with experience in relationship-centered television comedy.

For now, Sydney filming is the principal scheduling detail. Apple has not said when production will wrap or given a first-look trailer or streaming premiere date.