'The Cat in the Hat' Opens Friday: Bill Hader's Animated Dr. Seuss Reboot Splits Critics

Bill Hader voices the title character in Warner Bros.' animated The Cat in the Hat, which opens in theaters on November 6 after drawing sharply different reactions from critics.

Warner Bros.' "The Cat in the Hat" opens in theaters Friday, Nov. 6, the first animated feature version of Dr. Seuss' classic and a clean break from the 2003 live-action film starring Mike Myers.

Written and directed by Erica Rivinoja ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," "South Park") and Alessandro Carloni ("Kung Fu Panda"), the film follows siblings Gabby (Xochitl Gomez) and Sebastian (Tiago Martinez), who are struggling to adjust to a new home after moving with their mom for a new job. Cheering them up becomes the Cat's latest assignment — with his hat on the line if he fails, per MovieWeb.

Then things escalate. AP's review describes time-space rifts, "Things," and a mess that could end the universe — blockbuster-sized stakes Variety likened to "an overstuffed Marvel movie for tots."

Hader, also an executive producer, voices the Cat. The cast includes Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson, Xochitl Gomez, Tiago Martinez, Giancarlo Esposito, America Ferrera, Bowen Yang, Paula Pell and Titus Burgess. The film is rated PG. The soundtrack includes Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" and Hilary Duff's "CATastrophe," per AP and Deadline. Reviews are sharply divided.

AP: 1½ stars out of 4. It praised the varied animation and voice cast, including Hader's "trademark sarcastic, demented" Cat, but said the film "ridiculously builds the stakes so high, the universe could die," calling it what happens "when lots and lots of money gets thrown at a movie with middling returns." Deadline: A rave — "worth the wait" with "the kind of smart, funny and heartfelt treatment this Seuss delight has always deserved." Tip: stay through the end credits. Variety: Hader avoids Myers' pitfalls, but the film is "a mish-mosh of pop recycling." The Hollywood Reporter: "Better than the live-action version, but not by much." MovieWeb: "Surprising heart," though too many fart jokes.

The film enters a busy weekend that also includes "I Play Rocky" in limited release, and kicks off the holiday family movie season, Deadline noted.

The disagreement among critics comes down to more than whether Hader sounds right as the Cat. Several reviewers have questioned whether the expanded adventure retains the mischievous simplicity of Dr. Seuss's picture book, while more favorable reviews welcome the additional characters and emotional stakes. That makes the new film a different proposition from the 2003 Mike Myers live-action adaptation, not merely a visual remake. Families deciding whether to go this weekend should note the PG rating and the reliance on frantic action and slapstick, as described in the reviews. "The Cat in the Hat" is in theaters Friday, Nov. 6.