Netflix's Trinity Sets Dec. 1 Premiere — Richard Madden Plays a Defense Secretary With Secrets

Netflix has dated its next big political thriller. "Trinity," starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Richard Madden, premieres Dec. 1, and a new trailer is out, Variety reported.

Mbatha-Raw plays Commander Katherine Decker, who develops an unlikely bond with Secretary of Defense Webb Preston (Madden). She is drawn into dangerous machinations around a top-secret program called Trinity — and ends up caught between supporting Preston's strategy to prevent World War III and exposing his secrets.

The seven-episode series also stars Marcia Gay Harden, JD Pardo, Bruce Greenwood, Robert Wisdom, Kirk Acevedo, Ben Cotton, James Remar, Jason Ralph and Mark O'Brien.

Jed Mercurio is showrunner, writer and executive producer. Madden previously led Mercurio's BBC thriller "Bodyguard," which became a Netflix hit internationally — so "Trinity" marks a reunion.Jimmy Mulville (Hat Trick Mercurio) and Wendy Mericle also executive produce. Michael Cuesta directed and executive produced the first two episodes.

"Trinity" streams Dec. 1 on Netflix.The December date gives viewers a clear answer about when the series arrives, and Netflix says all seven episodes will debut together. That full-season launch makes Trinity different from a political thriller released weekly: audiences will be able to follow the central conspiracy across the complete season without waiting for subsequent chapters. It also makes the trailer the main public preview until the service releases further interviews or episode details.

Mercurio's involvement is an important part of the show's appeal. Bodyguard placed a security professional at the center of high-pressure political events, while Trinity moves the story into the relationship between a naval commander and a senior U.S. defense official. Although Madden worked with Mercurio before, he is playing a different character here; the new production is not described as a sequel or a continuation of Bodyguard.

The announced cast also gives the drama several established performers beyond its leads, including Marcia Gay Harden and Bruce Greenwood. Netflix's published synopsis leaves open the precise nature of the secret program and which characters can be trusted. Those are mysteries for the series, not facts that can be resolved from the trailer announcement alone. For viewers considering a new December watch, the confirmed information is the premiere date, seven-episode order, leading pair, and conspiracy-driven premise.

The announcement leaves several practical details unanswered. The release or production information disclosed so far does not establish every element of the finished project, including the complete audience response or the eventual commercial result. Those distinctions are important for readers following Netflix's Trinity Sets Dec. 1 Premiere — Richard Madden Plays a Defense Secretary With Secrets because a confirmed announcement is different from an opening-weekend outcome, review or streaming performance.