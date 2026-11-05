Maya Hawke Lands Lead Role in the Magic: The Gathering Movie

Maya Hawke is heading into the multiverse.The "Stranger Things" star has been cast in "Magic: The Gathering," the live-action film adaptation of the trading card game from Legendary Entertainment and Hasbro Entertainment, Variety reported. Deadline first broke the news.

Hawke's role has not been disclosed, and plot details remain under wraps.

According to Deadline, Hawke is expected to anchor an ensemble cast that has not yet been assembled.The card game is set across a multiverse of fantasy worlds, with players battling as wizards known as Planeswalkers.

Matt Johnson ("Blackberry," "Nirvanna the Band the Show") is directing and co-writing the screenplay with Noah Gardner ("Super 8") and Aidan Fitzgerald ("Calls"). Johnson is a longtime Magic player. In a statement, he recalled a Grand Prix tournament in Detroit that convinced him to stick with filmmaking after his hopes of a pro Magic career collapsed. "To all the dreamers reading this: in every pool, there is a day 2 deck," he said.

Hawke is best known as Robin in Netflix's "Stranger Things." Her film credits include "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "Asteroid City," "Do Revenge," and "Maestro," and she voiced Anxiety in Pixar's "Inside Out 2." She's next in Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," in theaters Nov. 20.

No release date or production start has been announced for "Magic: The Gathering." The announcement is a casting development, not confirmation of the film's story, character identities, or shooting schedule. Magic: The Gathering has introduced settings and characters across decades of card sets, making it impossible to determine from the title alone which part of the mythology the adaptation will use. Fans familiar with individual planes or Planeswalkers should therefore treat speculation about Hawke's character as unconfirmed.

That worldbuilding challenge is part of what distinguishes the assignment from a typical game adaptation. The property is a card game with many overlapping narratives rather than a single campaign with one universally recognized main character. The filmmakers will need to decide how much explanation a newcomer needs while preserving a sense of discovery for longtime players. No official synopsis has yet answered that creative question.

Hawke's casting provides an identifiable face for the project ahead of any ensemble announcement. Her role in Stranger Things has made her familiar to genre audiences, but her participation does not establish that the movie will resemble the Netflix series in tone. The immediate news is simply that she has signed on to lead the adaptation under director Matt Johnson. The next concrete milestones will be more casting, a production date, and a release plan.