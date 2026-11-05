Tony Awards Lock In CBS Through 2032 — the Last Big Awards Show Still at Its Old Home

While the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, and Golden Globes have all changed homes in recent years, the Tony Awards are staying put.CBS announced Wednesday a new five-year broadcast agreement with the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League that keeps Broadway's biggest night on the network through 2032, Variety reported.

The deal also confirms the date for a milestone ceremony.The 80th annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York on Sunday, June 13, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS. It will also stream on the premium tier of Paramount+.

The Tonys have aired on CBS since 1978. Variety notes that makes it the longest-running major awards show/network partnership still intact."CBS has a celebrated history of supporting the creative arts on television and the Tony Awards are a cornerstone of that past, present and future," said CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach. "George Cheeks and I are thrilled to extend the Network's 48-year partnership..."

Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Jason Laks, president of The Broadway League, said in a joint statement that they "look forward to marking the 80th anniversary of the Tony Awards with our best show yet." The show is produced by Tony Awards Productions, a joint venture of the Wing and the League. Raj Kapoor, Sarah Levine Hall and Jack Sussman will produce the 2027 telecast, with Kapoor and Levine Hall as co-showrunners. Patrick Menton and Rob Paine are co-executive producers, and Menton also serves as head of talent.

No host has been announced.The deal settles the television destination for the event several years in advance, but it does not settle the programming of the 80th ceremony. Broadway audiences still need the nominee list, performers, and host, which will be announced separately. The agreement also concerns the Tony telecast rather than a guarantee that every related red-carpet program or pre-show will have identical streaming availability.

For viewers, the practical distinction is between CBS's live broadcast and Paramount+'s Premium subscription option. The network's announcement specifies a simultaneous coast-to-coast presentation, meaning the start time is 8 p.m. in New York and 5 p.m. in Los Angeles. That time difference is especially helpful for fans planning watch parties or following reactions online as winners are announced.

A renewed broadcast deal is also important to the Broadway community beyond the night of the ceremony. Tony nominations and live performances put stage productions before viewers who may never have seen those shows in New York. The network commitment gives the organizations behind the awards a defined television home as they prepare the anniversary event, even as the identity of the nominated productions will depend on the new Broadway season.