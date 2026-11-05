'Chicago Fire' Star Joe Miñoso Breaks Down in Tears After Filming His Final Taylor Kinney Scene

Joe Miñoso is opening up about the emotional final scene he filmed with Taylor Kinney for Chicago Fire, revealing that the moment left him in tears after the cameras stopped rolling.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Miñoso discussed filming his farewell scene with Kinney, describing the conversation between their characters as one of the most meaningful moments of his time on the NBC drama.

Separately, in a conversation with TheWrap, the actor reflected on Cruz's departure, explaining why the character's decision to leave Firehouse 51 felt like the right conclusion to his journey.

Joe Miñoso Explains Why His Final Scene With Taylor Kinney Was So Emotional

Miñoso told Entertainment Weekly that the exchange was the very last scene he shot for the series, and that once the cameras stopped he was left "doubling over and crying."

Part of that was what Cruz had to carry into it. Earlier in the episode, Cruz's young son — named for the best friend he lost in the line of duty — asks, "Why can't somebody else's dad do it?" Miñoso said the line made the decision for his character, and that telling Severide was harder than making the decision itself.

The rest was what the scene gave the two actors. Miñoso said the series had never put the two men together "on such equal footing," and that having the normally tight-lipped Severide speak openly about his feelings — the opposite of how Cruz operates — was new ground. He told TheWrap that the show had long kept the pair in a lieutenant-and-subordinate dynamic, so writing them as equals was significant.

He also said much of the conversation played less like Cruz and Severide than like "Joe and Taylor talking," two actors reminiscing about their years together, and called it his favorite scene with Kinney. Speaking with TheWrap, he described it as the most gratifying scene he had ever played opposite Kinney and said it was "incredibly emotional."

The scene ends with Cruz telling Severide, "I'm not coming back," closing out his run on Squad 3.

How Joe Cruz's 'Chicago Fire' Farewell Came Full Circle

Cruz's departure also marks the end of a journey that began with his friendship with Brian "Otis" Zvonecek (Yuri Sardarov). Miñoso suggested a scene at Otis' memorial, allowing Cruz to revisit the loss of his best friend, who died in the Season 8 premiere in 2019.

Beyond his character's exit, Miñoso is expected to remain involved with Chicago Fire behind the camera. He told TheWrap that an episode has been assigned to him, likely toward the end of Season 15, though nothing is locked, and that he has no interest in leaving the show's orbit. He and Sardarov have also been building a rewatch podcast covering the series from the beginning, with social promotion planned in the coming weeks and a launch they hope to land early in the new year.