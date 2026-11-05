Box Office Preview: Godzilla Minus Zero Set to Stomp The Cat in the Hat This Weekend

"Godzilla Minus Zero" is tracking toward roughly $30 million from 3,254 North American theaters in its opening weekend, Variety reports — enough to tower over Warner Bros. Animation's "The Cat in the Hat."

Forecasts differ by outlet, so here is who is saying what:

Variety: "Godzilla Minus Zero" about $30 million; "The Cat in the Hat" 20million–25 million from about 4,000 venues; "Wild Horse Nine" 5million–7 million from about 1,000 screens.

Boxoffice Pro: "Godzilla Minus Zero" in a 25million–35 million range. Box Office

Theory: "Godzilla Minus Zero" 24million–33 million; "The Cat in the Hat" 12million–17 million.

The spread on "Cat in the Hat" is the one to watch: one forecast has it within range of Godzilla, another well behind.

The sequel follows 2023's "Godzilla Minus One," which opened to $11.4 million domestically during the actors and writers strikes, then climbed to $57 million — the highest-grossing live-action Japanese film in North America. It earned $113 million worldwide and won the visual effects Oscar.

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, produced by Toho and distributed in the U.S. by GKIDS, "Minus Zero" is set two years after the first film. Variety notes it is the first Japanese production ever filmed for IMAX, so premium screens should account for an outsized share of ticket sales.

Reviews have been strong; Variety's Owen Gleiberman called it an "even grander follow-up." "The Cat in the Hat," with Bill Hader voicing the Cat, is tracking well below earlier animated Dr. Seuss films. "The Grinch" (2018) opened to $67 million and "The Lorax" (2012) to $70 million, unadjusted.

The film carries a reported $92 million production budget, per Variety. Warner Bros. is hoping for a "Garfield"-style run — that 2024 film opened to $23 million and reached $91 million domestically.

Helping its case: no new animated family film has opened since September's "Forgotten Island," and the next direct competitor, Disney's "Hexed," doesn't arrive until Nov. 25.

Directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja, it is the second big-screen version of the book after the 2003 live-action film starring Mike Myers.

Searchlight is launching Martin McDonagh's "Wild Horse Nine" in about 1,000 theaters — a bigger initial footprint than his 2022 film "The Banshees of Inisherin," which started limited and grew to $10.5 million domestically.

John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell play two CIA officers sent from Santiago to Easter Island shortly before a Chilean military coup.

Sony's "Ramayana: Rise of a Legend" is projected at about $6 million over four days from 1,300 theaters, which Variety calls the widest North American release ever for an Indian film.

Check back this weekend for studio estimates.