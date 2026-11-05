AMC Theatres Posts Record Quarterly Revenue as CEO Declares: "AMC Has Recovered"

AMC Theatres just posted the biggest quarter in its history.The world's largest cinema chain reported total revenue of $1.71 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, up 31.6% from $1.30 billion a year earlier, according to Variety.

That tops the company's previous all-time high of $1.60 billion, set only one quarter ago in Q2 2026 on the strength of "Project Hail Mary" and "Michael."The bottom line flipped, too. AMC reported net income of $109.3 million for the quarter, compared with a net loss of $298.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. Earnings per share came in at 12 cents, versus a loss of 58 cents a share in the prior-year period.

Before this year's rebound, AMC's quarterly revenue record dated to the second quarter of 2019, when "Avengers: Endgame" hit theaters. CEO Adam Aron framed the results as the end of a long fight for survival."In recent years, where other key players in our industry collapsed, at AMC we repeatedly instead have talked about recovery. Today, we can finally say that AMC has recovered," Aron said in a statement. "Mere survival was never the goal. Our goal ultimately was to thrive, and that is exactly and precisely where our focus now lies," he added. Aron credited premium large formats, the AMC Stubs A-List subscription program and a resurgent box office.

Summer 2026 was the strongest since the pandemic, Variety reported. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has grossed about $2.5 billion worldwide, making it the third-highest-grossing movie in history. Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" has earned roughly $1.8 billion. Domestic theatrical revenue for the year has already passed $8 billion — a milestone the industry did not reach last year until December.

Moviegoers are also spending more once inside. Food and beverage revenue climbed 30% to $589.5 million, up from $451.8 million. Ticket revenue rose 33% to $954.5 million from $715.1 million. AMC sounded bullish about the rest of 2026. "We expect the remaining film slate to propel both the domestic and global box office to their highest full-year levels in seven years," Aron said.Still on the calendar are potential heavy hitters including "Avengers: Doomsday," "Dune: Part III" and "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping."

Near term, the chain is also the main IMAX home for Netflix's "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth," which opens on AMC IMAX screens Nov. 25 after Regal and Cinemark declined the booking.