'The Pitt' Lawsuit Survives Warner Bros.' Appeal, Moving Michael Crichton Estate Closer to Jury Trial

The legal dispute between Warner Bros. Television and the estate of late author Michael Crichton over HBO's The Pitt is moving closer to a jury trial. On November 4, 2026, the California Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court's denial of Warner Bros.' anti-SLAPP motion, allowing the estate's claims to proceed. TheWrap reported that the ruling clears the way for further discovery and a potential jury trial.

The decision centers on allegations that The Pitt was developed using elements from a proposed ER reboot, despite an agreement requiring Michael Crichton's approval for derivative projects involving the original series.

Why Michael Crichton's Estate Claims 'The Pitt' Violated Their Agreement

Sherri Crichton, Michael Crichton's widow, brought the lawsuit on behalf of the estate, arguing that Warner Bros. producer John Wells and The Pitt creator and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill repurposed an earlier ER reboot concept after negotiations with the estate failed.

At the center of the dispute is a 1994 agreement containing a so-called "frozen rights" provision. The clause requires mutual approval from Crichton, Amblin and Warner Bros. before the studio can pursue ER sequels, remakes, spinoffs or other derivative works.

The estate maintains that The Pitt effectively continued the proposed reboot under a different title, rather than developing an entirely separate medical drama.

Sherri Crichton Welcomes Appeals Court Decision

Following the ruling, Sherri Crichton welcomed the decision and said she intends to take the case to trial.

"The Appeals Court decision deeply gratifies me, and I look forward to discovery and our case, which affects writers, creators, and their families and estates being presented to a Jury," she said in a statement.

The legal battle began in August 2024, before The Pitt premiered. Warner Bros. and the show's creative team have disputed the estate's claims, maintaining that the series is a distinct production rather than an unauthorized continuation of ER.

The appeals court's latest decision does not establish that The Pitt violated the agreement or illegally borrowed from ER. Instead, it allows the estate's claims that the series improperly based itself on the proposed reboot to continue through the legal process, leaving open the question of whether the studio may face liability. The underlying dispute remains unresolved.