Cynthia Erivo Takes on the Role of Afeni Shakur in Snoop Dogg's Biopic

Cynthia Erivo steps into hip-hop history in Universal Pictures' upcoming biopic Snoop. The actress will portray Afeni Shakur, the mother of late rapper Tupac Shakur, adding an important figure from Tupac's life to the film centered on Snoop Dogg's rise to fame.

Universal Pictures has confirmed Erivo's casting, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She joins Jonathan Daviss as Snoop Dogg and Camron Jones as Tupac Shakur. The ensemble also includes Myles Bullock as Dr. Dre, Lauren London as Snoop's mother, Beverly Tate, and Algee Smith as Warren G.

Afeni Shakur's Influence on Tupac's Life and Music

Before becoming known as the mother of one of hip-hop's most influential artists, Afeni Shakur was a prominent activist and member of the Black Panther Party. Her experiences as a mother and her relationship with Tupac later became part of his music, most notably in his 1995 hit "Dear Mama."

The song became one of Tupac's most celebrated recordings, reflecting on Afeni's struggles and sacrifices in raising him. It also gave listeners a more personal look at their relationship, making her an important figure in understanding the rapper's life beyond his music.

Erivo's casting places that connection within Snoop, particularly as Camron Jones takes on the role of Tupac. Their inclusion brings the personal histories of two major hip-hop figures into the film's broader account of Snoop Dogg's journey.

Jonathan Daviss Leads Snoop Dogg Biopic Ahead of 2027 Release

The film's casting has continued to develop since Universal Pictures announced Jonathan Daviss as its lead actor in June 2025. Best known for playing Pope Heyward in Netflix's Outer Banks, Daviss was cast as Snoop Dogg, whose career began in the early 1990s.

In the NBC Universal July 2026 announcement, Universal Pictures officially unveiled the film's title, Snoop, with Craig Brewer directing the project based on the rewrite of Joe Robert Cole's original screenplay. The biopic has confirmed its theatrical release date on August 6, 2027.