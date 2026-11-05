Scarlett Johansson Says 'The Batman Part II' Role Gave Her 'Existential Angst'

Scarlett Johansson said her undisclosed role in "The Batman Part II" left her with "a lot of existential angst" and was the hardest part of her recent work to pin down.

Johansson made the comments in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that the outlet posted online Wednesday, appearing alongside her "Paper Tiger" co-star Adam Driver while promoting the film, which opens Nov. 13. Asked which of her two upcoming franchise roles — the Batman sequel or "The Exorcist: Martyrs" — had pushed her furthest outside her comfort zone, she chose the Batman film.

"It was very hard to figure out," she said. "I don't know why, whether it was just the role or it was just where I am in my life, but it was just hard to crack it." She called it a tough role in a lot of ways and said that was all she could say about it. Johansson did not say whom she plays.

Johansson's The Batman Part II Journey So Far

Director Matt Reeves confirmed her casting in mid-May with a post on X carrying only a clip of the actress from the 2013 film "Under the Skin," and neither Warner Bros. nor DC Studios has announced her character. Johansson played Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, across the Marvel Cinematic Universe through 2021's "Black Widow."

The film has been shooting in London, where Johansson was working as recently as late September; she flew in from the set to introduce "Paper Tiger" at the New York Film Festival on Sept. 25, telling the audience she was running on no sleep.

Production Developments and Pattinson's Take on Batman Role

Production paused in early October while Reeves attended to a family matter, and resumed after Steven Soderbergh stepped in, with DC Studios' backing, to finish the final weeks of principal photography. Reeves said on X that he was "not leaving The Batman Part II" and thanked Soderbergh for coming to his aid to help him finish principal photography. He is expected to return for post-production.

Robert Pattinson reprises Bruce Wayne. Returning cast members include Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis, while Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry, Charles Dance and Sebastian Koch are new to the series.

Pattinson has also described the sequel as a departure. He told Collider it is "a real left turn from the first one" and called Reeves' script dense and ambitious. Speaking to LADbible in September, asked whether his Batman could appear alongside other DC characters, he said the length and tone of the shoots get inside an actor — he is "in the dark, the whole time," mood-wise and light-wise, for months — and that it took a while to shake off after the first film.

Reeves has said the sequel leans further into Bruce Wayne than the first film, which followed the Batman persona more closely, and that he intended to keep Pattinson's character at the center of the story.

"The Batman Part II," which Reeves co-wrote with Mattson Tomlin, is scheduled for release on Feb. 18, 2028, after a series of delays.