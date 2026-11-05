Eric Dane's Posthumous Memoir: ALS Diagnosis, Addiction and a Set Clash With Josh Duhamel

Eric Dane nearly got into a real fight with Josh Duhamel on the set of NBC's Las Vegas in 2004, he recalled in his posthumous memoir, My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments. Dane was guest starring as Leo Broder in the show's second season, opposite Duhamel's Danny McCoy, and the two were about to shoot a scripted brawl.

Dane was working through a herniated cervical disc in his neck, so he asked Duhamel not to grab him by the tie, according to the Entertainment Weekly report. Duhamel promised he wouldn't. Then he pulled the tie on the first take, sending pain through Dane's neck and stopping the scene. He pulled it again on the second. Dane told a producer to rein in his co-star, and Duhamel apologized, saying he had gotten caught up in the moment.

On the third take, Duhamel grabbed the tie again. Dane pulled off his suit coat, balled his hands into fists and came at him. Nobody called cut, he wrote, and the camera kept rolling — so to anyone watching, he was the hothead who started it.

The two had seen each other since and were on good terms, Dane wrote, but he wanted to say it again.

"Josh, I was wrong. I should've walked away. I'm sorry, dude," he wrote.

Duhamel has not commented on the memoir, and Entertainment Weekly said it had contacted his representative. In a September interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, given before the book came out, Duhamel described going to dark places to play Danny McCoy, a former Marine back from a deployment to Iraq, and staying there between takes in a way that unsettled the crew. He called it "probably not the healthiest way to get into that head space."

Addiction, Rehab and the End of 'Grey's Anatomy'

The confrontation came during years Dane spent in and out of addiction, a thread that runs through the whole memoir. In an excerpt published by People in October, he described his 20s as his dark period — scattered auditions and drug use heavy enough that he could write, "I don't think there's a drug I didn't try." What his publisher calls the hard-won peace of sobriety took him two more decades to reach.

He booked Grey's Anatomy in 2005 and first appeared as Dr. Mark Sloan the following year. Around 2008, at the height of his fame on the show, he herniated a cervical disc while working out and relapsed on prescription painkillers. He lost weight. He went quiet on set. He tried to hold to a rule against working high and could not always keep it.

Series creator Shonda Rhimes pulled him aside more than once to say the show would take care of him if he needed a break. He went to rehab during a hiatus, and five times in all across his run. When it ended after season eight in 2012, he wrote, the decision came down to money rather than his addiction — though he allowed that the addiction did not help.

An ALS Diagnosis and 'Future Days' for His Daughters

The memoir traces his illness to Jan. 7, 2024, when he could not work a pair of chopsticks at a sushi dinner with his daughters. Nine months of tests followed before a neurologist at the University of California, San Francisco, diagnosed him with ALS. He called Rebecca Gayheart from his car to tell her it was what they had feared, then decided to fight

"This has become my purpose," he wrote. "My reason. This is now my job."

Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018 after 14 years of marriage, but the papers were never signed. The two kept co-parenting, vacationed as a family and spoke every day.

"We leave our marriage, but we don't leave our family," Dane wrote.

The excerpt follows what the disease took from him. On a trip to Mexico, his daughter Georgia and a friend pulled him from the water when he realized he no longer had the strength to swim. At daughter Billie's Nutcracker performance, he could not lift his arms to return their traditional post-show hug.

"I can't lift my arms anymore," he told her.

My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments was published Tuesday, Nov. 3, by The Open Field, an imprint of Penguin Random House. Dane died in February at the age of 53.

The book reaches past his own lifetime. It closes with what the publisher calls "future days," entries written for his daughters to read after he was gone. "You two are my legacy, my heart, my everything," Dane wrote.