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Enola
No school for East Pennsboro HS students on Nov. 23, 2026
4 days ago
📅 No School for Students – Conference Day
East Pennsboro Area High School will not have classes for students on Monday, November 23, 2026.
The day is set aside for conferences, so students should not report to school.
If you’re a parent or guardian, plan ahead for child care and transportation on 11/23/2026 since there will be no school for students at East Pennsboro Area High School in Enola, PA.
More Info: Conferences, No School for Students | East Pennsbo...
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